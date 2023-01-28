Auckland's state of emergency was too slow, says National's Christopher Luxon

Christopher Luxon says he would have liked to have seen a state of emergency declared faster in Auckland, and believes a review is needed.

The National Party leader spoke to media on Saturday afternoon at Wellington Airport, as the storm continued to hammer the upper and central parts of the North Island.

Luxon would not be drawn on what could have been improved, but said the emergency declaration should have come earlier.

Auckland's mayor Wayne Brown has faced widespread criticism for declaring a state of emergency at 10.30pm on Friday, hours after torrential rain, flash flooding and mass evacuations hit the super city.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Luxon said: “I personally wanted to see an earlier state of emergency declared [earlier], that's what I talked about last night.

“But... I'm not going to get into that because it's appropriate that we get all the information out dispassionately, rather than jump to conclusions about ... why it wasn't as fast as it could have been.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins surveys the damage caused by the flooding in Auckland.

Luxon said there would be a chance for an 'after-action' review, to “really look at the role both local and central government agencies have taken” through that.

“There will be a lot that has gone on that led to the events of yesterday, and we need to be able to understand that quite dispassionately,” he said.

“But that time is not today” - this would happen in the coming weeks, he said.

“What we really need to focus on now is actually making sure that people going into a second night are actually safe and dry,” he said.

Aucklanders had expressed their frustration to him about a “lack of communications”, Luxon said.

“We need a proper dispassionate review, to say where could things have been done better? It was a fast-moving event.”

Fresh Homes sit perched on the cliff on Colwall Rd in Massey on Auckland after heavy rain washed the cliff edge away.

Luxon had been in “constant contact” with people in Auckland and wanted to acknowledge the efforts of first responders and emergency teams.

“Some of the stories that I've started to hear throughout the course of the day, some of the heroics that have happened, rescues of people who have been incredibly isolated through the flooding has been quite something very, very special.”

He was catching a flight to Auckland after the media conference and intended to speak to locals who had been affected. The focus now was on the clean-up, and ensuring practical and financial support got to people who are “doing it tough and are suffering," he said.

"I'm just conscious that for many of those people who could be uninsured, they're already struggling with a cost of living crisis that's proven to be incredibly difficult. They're going to be feeling really, hopeless and in a really tough place.

Severe flooding damage at an Auckland home on Friday night.

"It's really important that we get round those people and the community... that we look out for our neighbours -- we care deeply about them – and we make sure we give them [all] the practical and emotional support that we possibly can. And then we actually move forward really quickly to help them financially get back up on their feet again."

It was clear the storm would have a significant economic impact, he said. Some of his MPs had already begun assessing thenumber of unlivable homes in their electorates.

“Often things look fine when you drive past but actually the garages and the lower levels have been destroyed. There's many, many car yards for example throughout north Auckland, North Shore that have been ruined. There's a whole bunch of consequences that will have a massive and significant financial impact.”

It was clear climate change was to blame for the events, Luxon said.

"We have seen increasingly extreme weather events. We can point to the facts and to the data. And it's important that, as we think about a future, we actually learn to adapt to it and make sure we've got the infrastructure to support it."