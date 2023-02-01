Some parts of Auckland city had more than 400mm of rain in a week, nearly everywhere had at least 150mm

The areas in purple on this MetService map had more than 200mm of rain in the last seven days of January.

Almost all the Auckland metropolitan area received 150mm of rain, and much had more than 200mm, in the last seven days of January.

In a map (above) provided by MetService, we can see the widespread soaking of the Auckland region in that period with red areas showing where 150mm of rain fell, and the purple areas where there was more than 200mm.

Most of that rain fell on Friday, the worst of it during the afternoon and evening, with an Auckland Council weather station recording 60mm in just one hour.

Not shown on the map, many areas had another bout of heavy rain in the early hours of Wednesday, although not as severe as Friday’s intense downpours.

MetService said January was the wettest month since records started in 1962 at Auckland Airport, with 419.6mm falling. Friday was the airport’s wettest ever day with 245mm of rain.

Many Auckland weather stations had around 300mm of rain in the seven days to midnight Tuesday, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said. The average rainfall amount for the month of January was closer to 60-70mm.

During that last week of January, Auckland Airport had 307.2mm, higher than the previous ever wettest month at the airport, which was 304.4mm in July 1998.

Auckland Council weather station data shows some measuring stations had more than 400mm of rain in the week to about 10am Wednesday. Most had between 300mm and 400mm.

Albert Park in the central city had 420mm in that time, nearly 80mm of it in the early hours of Wednesday. A station at Mt Roskill had 416mm in the week, again with 80mm early on Wednesday.

New Lynn, in the west of the city, had 447mm in the week, including 82mm early Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said the rainfall last Friday was “an exceptional event, completely off the scales statistically speaking”.

“We would never forecast those values. It was just so extreme. You can’t really believe it when you see it unfolding,” Loots said.

David White/Stuff A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater.

The amount of rain that fell in Auckland last Friday was the result of what meteorologists called a “training effect”.

“Think of it like the cars behind a train, one after another coming over the same region.”

“We had subtropical moisture, just streaming down from the tropical latitudes, over the North Island,” Loots said.

A large blocking high to the east of the country had kept the system bringing the rain, slow-moving for an unusually long time.

On Friday afternoon and evening, an area of tropical convection – thunderstorm activity – had been embedded in the rain band.

“You can get extremely heavy downpours, which was what we saw over Auckland.”