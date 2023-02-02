Rain threatens to return to Auckland overnight

MetService has put eastern areas of Auckland under a heavy rain watch from 11pm Thursday until 11am Friday.

Almost a week after record-setting rainfalls hit Auckland, severe thunderstorms could bring further rain as a weather front doubles back towards the city overnight.

MetService warned heavy showers were approaching Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, and Waikato from offshore to the north.

Severe thunderstorm warnings in place until 10pm. This could bring heavy rain up to 25 mm per hour, and up to 40mm in some localised areas.

An orange heavy rain warning is also in place for Bay of Plenty through until 8am on Friday, where between 70 to 90mm of rain could accumulate.

With high saturation levels and the weather system on its way back, MetService has put eastern areas of Auckland under a heavy rain watch from 11pm Thursday until 11am Friday. Auckland remains under a state of emergency.

Periods of rain are possible during this window and rainfall could reach Auckland’s currently lowered warning criteria of 50mm in 12 hours.

There was a low to moderate risk of thunderstorms, with heavy rain up to 25mm per hour, MetService said, along with a moderate risk of localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm per hour whether there were thunderstorms or not.

The Hunua Ranges area to the south of Auckland is under a separate heavy rain watch from 12pm Thursday until 6am Friday.

The ranges were expected to be the worst affected area, but due to high saturation levels in the region it was still possible the rain could make an impact closer to the city.

Rainfall on Thursday was quite patchy, with the city receiving 13.5mm in the Waitakere Range and just 1.2mm at the Auckland Airport over the past 24-hours, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan​ said.

“The rainfall we have seen has been a lot more in patches. It’s been more showery weather.”

Eastern parts of the Bay of Plenty are under an orange heavy rain warning with 70 to 90mm of rain expected to accumulate.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches remained in place for western Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and eastern Northland until early Friday morning. With just 30 to 50mm of rain expected to fall in these regions, the watches were mainly precautionary due to the levels of flooding in recent days.

Corrigan said there was a bit of variation across the region in terms of how much rainfall each centre had seen in the 24 hours up to 7pm on Thursday.

The highest rainfall across Bay of Plenty was at Waimana, south of Whakatāne, where they had about 43.6mm in 24 hours.

The rain had been “steady all day” in Rotorua where 25.5mm of rain was recorded. Tauranga Airport received 9.1mm of rain.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Taranaki until Friday afternoon where rainfall may reach warning criteria.

In the south, Westland south of Otira is under an orange heavy rain warning until Friday afternoon. During this period, 200 to 300mm of rain is expected to accumulate in the ranges, with 70 to 110mm forecast for coastal areas.

Over the coming days, a series of fronts are expected to hit the South Island, with the West Coast expected to bear the brunt.

Owen said there was likely to be several new warnings for the West Coast.

Northern parts of Fiordland are also under a heavy rain watch until midday on Friday.

Heading into Waitangi weekend, the lower east of the South Island is expected to see temperatures rise to the high 20s or even 30 to 31 degrees from Thursday through to Sunday.

Parts of the lower North Island including Whanganui, Masterton, Palmerston North and Levin are also expected to reach “quite hot” temperatures over the coming days.