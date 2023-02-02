Weather watches in place as front doubles back over 'saturated' regions

MetService has issued precautionary heavy rain watches in Coromandel, eastern parts of Bay of Plenty and the Hunua Ranges.

A weather front that passed over the upper North Island in recent days is expected to double back towards Coromandel on Thursday.

The front was situated over the eastern Bay of Plenty on Thursday morning

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said the front was expected to drift back westwards through the Bay of Plenty towards Coromandel on Thursday, then through to Auckland overnight.

To prepare for the return of the front, an orange heavy rain warning is in place for eastern parts of the Bay of Plenty.

An orange heavy rain warning was lifted on Thursday morning for northern parts of Gisborne, after rain eased following 40 to 100mm of rain falling overnight.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches are in place for western Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, the Hunua Ranges and eastern Northland from Thursday until early Friday morning.

With just 30 to 50mm of rain expected to fall in these regions, Owen said these watches were mainly precautionary due to the levels of flooding in recent days.

“It’s not as much as rain as we would normally issue a watch for, but because the region is so saturated we’ve put the watch-out because any significant rain could be an issue for those regions,” she said.

David White/Stuff A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater.

Auckland can expect to see another period of rain on Thursday, with some heavy showers in the mix. Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 26 degrees in the city.

The Hunua Ranges to the south of Auckland would be the most affected area, but due to high saturation levels in the region it was still possible the rain could make an impact closer to the city.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Taranaki from 6pm on Thursday until Friday afternoon where rainfall may reach warning criteria.

In the south, Westland south of Otira is under an orange heavy rain warning from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon.

During this period, 200 to 300mm of rain is expected to accumulate in the ranges, with 70 to 110mm forecast for coastal areas.

Over the coming days, a series of fronts are expected to hit the South Island, with the West Coast expected to bear the brunt.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A weather front that passed over the upper North Island in recent days is expected to double back.

Owen said there was likely to be several new warnings for the West Coast.

Northern parts of Fiordland are also under a heavy rain watch from Thursday morning until midday on Friday.

Hamilton is in for a humid day on Thursday as a high of 26 degrees combines with morning showers and heavier rain developing in the afternoon.

Fine weather is forecast for Wellington with fresh northerlies easing in the afternoon to bring about a high of 24 degrees.

Meanwhile, it will be a hot day for Christchurch with brisk northeasterlies not likely to dampen a forecast high of 30 degrees.

Further south, it’s the same story in Dunedin with temperatures forecast to soar to a high of 30 degrees, although there remains a chance of showers, possibly thundery, in the afternoon.

Heading into Waitangi weekend, the lower east of the South Island is expected to see temperatures rise to the high 20s or even 30 to 31 degrees from Thursday through to Sunday.

Parts of the lower North Island including Whanganui, Masterton, Palmerston North and Levin are also expected to reach “quite hot” temperatures over the coming days.