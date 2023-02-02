Christchurch kicks off 'long run of warm days' with a scorching 32C

Cooper Williamson, 6, cools down at Margaret Mahy playground as temperatures tipped 32C in Christchurch.

Christchurch recorded the highest temperature in the country for the second time in less than a week, with the temperature soaring past 32C.

While heavy rain watches remain in parts of the country, multiple Canterbury towns reached temperatures of 30C or higher on Thursday, with the weather station at Christchurch Airport recording 32.2C.

The sprinklers at the Margaret Mahy playground in the central city were on full blast for families to cool off, as the first of a four-day heat wave hit the region.

Dunedin wasn’t far behind, with a high of 31.4C, Ashburton soared to 30.9C, and Timaru recorded a top temperature of 29.1C.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff 2-year-old Zoe Ravlich splashed around in the sprinklers in Christchurch on Thursday.

A warm moist northerly airstream moving over the country is causing hot temperatures to heat up the region until the end of the weekend, MetService forecaster Dan Corrigan said.

“A long run of warm days like that isn't something we’d often see,” Corrigan said.

Canterbury’s average top temperature for February is 22.3C, almost 10C cooler than the region’s forecasted weather for the remainder of the week.

The city is in for a maximum of 31C on Friday and 32C on Saturday.

Corrigan said the “hot and muggy” weather is much the same around the region.

METSERVICE Lower South Island forecast for Friday

With the hot temperatures, Canterbury medical officer Dr Cheryl Brunton urged the public to be safe and sun smart.

Four swimmers at Sumner Beach were rescued on Thursday evening after getting caught in a rip, police said.

On the West Coast, an orange heavy rain warning remains for Westland south of Otira.

Up to 300mm of rain was expected to accumulate from 9am on Thursday until 4pm on Friday, which may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding.

A Westland District Council spokesperson said sandbags were available for pickup from Hokitika to help protect people’s properties.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Zoe Ravlich braves the sprinklers at Margaret Mahy playground on Thursday.

Further south, Stewart Island is desperate for rain after a “bone dry” summer, Southland District councillor Jon Spraggon said.

Firefighters had been delivering water supply to homes and businesses whose tanks had emptied.