Wet weather continues in sodden Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

Rain is continuing to fall across the upper North Island early on Friday, a week after record-setting rainfalls hit Auckland.

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for Bay of Plenty through till 11am on Friday. A further 40-50mm of rain was expected to accumulate, on top of what’s already fallen.

Heavy rain watches also remained in place throughout Friday morning for eastern areas of Auckland and Northland, the Hunua Ranges, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty about and east of Kawerau.

The watches were mainly precautionary due to the levels of flooding in recent days.

Earlier, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan​​ said the highest rainfall across Bay of Plenty was at Waimana, south of Whakatāne, where they had about 43.6mm in 24 hours through to Thursday evening.

The rain had been “steady all day” in Rotorua where 25.5mm of rain was recorded. Tauranga Airport received 9.1mm of rain.

With high saturation levels, eastern areas of Auckland would remain under a heavy rain watch until 11am Friday.

Periods of rain are possible during this window and rainfall could reach Auckland’s currently lowered warning criteria of 50mm in 12 hours.

David White stuff.co.nz A child's memorial box has washed ashore after Aucklands's heavy rain and the finder hope to reunite it with the family.

The ranges were expected to be the worst affected area, but due to high saturation levels in the region it was still possible the rain could make an impact closer to the city.

Rainfall on Thursday was quite patchy, with the city receiving 13.5mm in the Waitakere Range and just 1.2mm at the Auckland Airport over the past 24-hours, Corrigan​​ said.

“The rainfall we have seen has been a lot more in patches,” Corrigan said. “It’s been more showery weather.”

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Mt Taranaki until Friday afternoon where rainfall may reach warning criteria.

TOM LEE/Waikato Times Three households were evacuated after a slip on the Thames Coast Road (SH25) at Thornton Bay during bad weather. (File photo)

In the south, Westland south of Otira is under an orange heavy rain warning until Friday afternoon. During this period, 150 to 220mm of rain is expected to accumulate in the ranges, with 50 to 80mm forecast for coastal areas.

Northern parts of Fiordland are also under a heavy rain watch until midday on Friday.

Over the coming days, a series of fronts are expected to hit the South Island, with the West Coast expected to bear the brunt.

Hamilton is in for a humid day on Friday as a high of 25 degrees combines with morning showers and heavier rain developing in the afternoon.

Heading into Waitangi weekend, the lower east of the South Island is expected to see temperatures rise to the high 20s or even 30 to 31 degrees from Thursday through to Sunday.

Parts of the lower North Island including Whanganui, Masterton, Palmerston North and Levin are also expected to reach “quite hot” temperatures over the coming days.