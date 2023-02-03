Chance to dry out during Waitangi weekend, but showers likely for many, hot in the east

Parts of the country hit by severe flooding in the past week look likely to be able to dry out through the long Waitangi weekend, although there’s a chance of showers for most areas.

For holidaymakers looking for some heat, the east and south of the country are the places to visit, with MetService forecasting a high of 32C in Invercargill on Saturday, while Christchurch is expected to reach 31C.

The main area of rain is expected to be the west of the South Island, parts of which have had a comparatively dry couple of months.

After the startling, record-breaking rainfall during the past week – the worst of it last Friday – Auckland should avoid any notable weather during the long weekend, but it’s unlikely to stay completely dry.

MetService is predicting a chance of isolated showers in the city on Saturday, scattered rain on Sunday evening, and a chance of some heavy showers on Monday.

Christchurch is forecast to top 30C for a third day in a row on Saturday, having hit 32.2C on Thursday. But after a sunny first day of the long weekend, conditions look set to deteriorate.

MetService is predicting scattered rain and strong northeasterlies for Christchurch on Sunday. Cloud and isolated showers are forecast by Monday, when temperatures are expected to have eased, although a proper cool change isn’t expected until mid-week.

For the area around Waitangi, on the eastern side of the Far North, MetService is showing a chance of showers through the long weekend, with moderate daytime highs of 23C or 24C.

While most of the rain during the long weekend is expected to be confined to the west of the South Island, Wellington is also expected to get some, mostly on Sunday night.

The best day in the capital could be Saturday. Most parts of the city look to have a good chance of staying dry, with any isolated showers that do show up likely to be in the Hutt Valley.

Sunday could be the least pleasant of the three days, with northerlies expected to become strong in the afternoon, and rain from evening. Some heavy showers could affect Waitangi Day events on Monday, but conditions are expected to clear during the day.