Increased risk of heavy rain continues in coming months for North Island, top of South Island, Niwa says

Fresh veggies could be in short supply due to the Auckland floods. The damage has been particularly severe in the city's 'food bowl' of Pukekohe.

Niwa is warning an increased risk of heavy rain and flooding will remain for the next few months for the North Island and top of the South Island.

“Continued preparedness for heavy rainfall and possible flooding is needed in the weeks and months to come,” Niwa said in its Seasonal Climate Outlook for the three month period from February to April.

The outlook was published on Friday, and comes after a range of environmental factors combined during the past week to bring remarkably heavy and persistent rain across much of Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, causing flooding and landslides.

In the latest climate outlook, Niwa said sub-tropical low pressure systems and/or atmospheric rivers were forecast during the next three months to occasionally impact Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa. Those conditions would increase the risk for heavy rainfall and flooding.

The rest of the North Island, along with Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough and Buller could have occasional tropical moisture plumes that would increase the risk for heavy rainfall and reduce the chances of a drier than normal three-month period, Niwa said.

Niwa Niwa's rainfall outlook for the three months from February to April

During the three months, air pressure was forecast to be higher than normal over and to the south of the South Island, and lower than normal to the north of the country.

That was expected to result in more air flow from the easterly quarter than normal for the season, Niwa said.

More high pressure over southern areas might increase the risk for dry spells, particularly in southern coastal Canterbury and east Otago. But more frequent onshore winds could lead to more wet days, with more than 1mm of rainfall.

Niwa The Niwa temperature outlook for the next three months

The La Niña climate phenomenon, which was one of the factors contributing to heavy rain in recent months in some parts of the country, looks to be on the way out.

There was an 80% chance of a transition to neutral conditions during the February to April period, Niwa said.

Sea surface temperatures were expected to become less unusually warm, as a result of stronger winds and more low pressure activity during February.

Despite that, the sea could still be warm enough to delay the seasonal transition to cooler temperatures.