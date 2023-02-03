Christchurch records hottest day of the year as temperature soars to 33C

Liana Formichella, on holiday from Australia, cools off at Cass Bay in Canterbury on Friday, on the hottest day of the summer.

Christchurch had its hottest day of the summer on Friday, with the temperature reaching 33.6C – more than 3C warmer than last year’s hottest day.

And there will be no let-up in the heat, with 31C forecast for Saturday and 29C for Sunday, before dropping to 26C on Monday.

The city was the hottest spot in the country for the second day in a row, after the temperature reached 32C on Thursday.

But MetService meteorologist Alwyn Baker said it wasn’t a record-breaker, with Christchurch reaching 40C on February 7, 1973 – the hottest day since records began in 1954.

Last year Christchurch’s top temperature was 30.1C, recorded on February 2, still a lot warmer than the average temperature for February of 22.3C.

“It’s extremely hot in Christchurch – it’s definitely hotter than usual,” Baker said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Zoe Ravlich, 2, cools down at Margaret Mahy playground on Thursday as the temperature reached 32C in Christchurch

If Christchurch reached 30C on Saturday and Sunday, it would be the first time since MetService records began that the city recorded four days of temperatures above 30C, he said.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said multiple Canterbury and Otago towns reached 30C or higher on Friday, including Hanmer Springs, Oamaru, Alexandra and Timaru, with Ashburton hot on Christchurch’s tail with a top temperature of 33.5C.

“This warm air mass over a lot of the South Island in general is creating some pretty decent heat, over Christchurch and right up the South Island,” James said.

James warned there would be an increased fire risk across Canterbury and people needed to remain vigilant.

The fans would be working overtime in Christchurch on Friday evening, with the temperature expected to drop to between 18C and 22C.

“[Saturday] is really looking more of the same, with another day Christchurch set to crack 30C again which would make it three days in a row,” James said.

METSERVICE Significant rainfall is on the way for Westland on Sunday and MetService have issued an Orange warning for heavy rain.

Invercargill was the biggest surprise on Thursday, reaching a near record temperature of 32C.

Central Otago was also in for a scorching weekend, with 30C forecast.

While many people in the South Island would be complaining about the heat, parts of New Zealand were wishing for some sunshine.

Heavy rain remained on the West Coast, however respite was on the way with winds from the south and a front of rain hitting by Monday, James said.

The front would reach the North Island, but would have softened by the time it reached flooded Auckland.

“Auckland will be a little bit drier and [Saturday] morning sees a few showers for them. Then generally drying out. The front reaches the north of the north by Sunday, but it will have lost its oomph.”