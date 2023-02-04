Heavy rainfall and severe gales forecast overnight for western and northern parts of the South Island

Heavy rainfall is expected about the ranges of Westland between 11am and 8pm Sunday.

Most of the country will enjoy a break from stormy weather at the start of the long weekend, but severe weather warnings are in place for the South Island overnight Saturday.

“In general, today is a rest period day,” MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said on Saturday morning. “It’s a short rest before we see heavy rain making its way to the western South Island tomorrow.”

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for western and northern parts of the South Island overnight and tomorrow. An active front is forecast to move over the South Island overnight, bringing heavy rain and severe gales.

The heaviest rainfall is expected about the ranges of Westland, south of Otira, between 11am and 8pm. This rainfall could potentially be a significant event, the MetService warned.

“It has been quite dry for [Westland] this summer, then they’re going to have this heavy burst of rain,” Parkes said. “It will be quite a change.”

Between 200 and 300mm of rain could accumulate in the ranges, with slightly lesser amounts about the coast – between 80mm and 140mm.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers between 1am and 3pm on Sunday, with the same watch soon following for the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers, between 5am and 6pm.

Periods of heavy rain are also forecast for Marlborough Sounds, Rai Valley, as well as the Richmond and Bryant ranges, between 3pm and 11pm.

MetService advised people to keep up-to-date with the forecast in case any changes were made or further areas added.

Severe gale northerlies, also, are expected for parts of central and southern New Zealand.

A strong wind watch is in place for central Otago and Queenstown between 2am and 12pm on Sunday.

The Canterbury high country also has a strong wind watch in place for 17 hours, between 3am and 8pm on Sunday, with the possibility this warning could extend into Monday.

There was also a strong wind watch in place for Taranaki – about and south of the mountain – for six hours between 6pm Sunday and midnight. Northerly winds, during that time, may approach severe gale in exposed places.

The long-range forecast was unpredictable, with the “very low risk” of a tropical cyclone on the horizon for next weekend.

MetService’s Alwyn Bakker stressed there was no cause for concern at this stage.

“There’s no model agreement on this at the moment – a lot of factors could influence it not getting started in the first place.”

Cloudy, indifferent weather was forecast for much of the country today – including most of the North Island and western parts of the South Island.

A severe thunderstorm watch covering Hawke’s Bay, Wanganui, Manawatū, the Tararua District, as well as Taihape has been lifted.

Those places were likely to see heavy showers – with thunderstorms a possibility. At the storm’s peak, there was potential for rainfall rates between 25mm to 40mm an hour.

“There were some heavy showers and thunderstorms in those same regions yesterday. We’re seeing a rinse and repeat in the North Island today.”

Where good weather was forecast today, the highs were “quite impressive,” Parkes said.

Christchurch, Alexandra and Invercargill would get 32C. Gore and Ashburton could expect 31C. Most other places in the region wouldn’t quite hit 30C, but would hover around the late 20s.