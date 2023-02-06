Incredible Auckland downpour not the only strange thing about the weather in January

Some of the climate extremes during January.

The damaging torrential rain that poured down on Auckland on January 27 wasn’t the only strange feature of the climate last month.

While the southern half of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty and parts of Hawke’s Bay all had at least four times their normal January rainfall, some parts of the South Island were exceptionally dry and unusually warm.

It was particularly warm for western parts of the South Island, with average temperatures more than 3C higher than usual in many places, Niwa said.

The West Coast towns of Hokitika, Greymouth, Ōkārito, Franz Josef and Haast all recorded their highest average maximum January temperatures, with Greymouth and Franz Josef more than 5C above normal.

Greymouth at 30.9C, Westport at 29.1C and Ōkārito at 26.9C also broke their January high temperature records.

It was exceptionally dry for parts of western and southern Southland, coastal south Otago, northwestern Otago, Banks Peninsula and Aoraki Mt Cook Village, each getting less than 20% of normal January rainfall, Niwa said.

Niwa The four sunniest regions in January.

Invercargill had its driest January since records began in 1900, with 24mm of rain, while Wānaka was New Zealand’s driest location, with just 4mm of rain during the month.

Wānaka had 28 dry days in a row – defined as days with less than 1mm of rain. Alexandra had a 20-day dry spell, and Queenstown and Wellington had dry spells lasting 15 days.

Balclutha had its driest January with just 6mm of rain, while Oamaru and Gore had their third driest January months, with just 12mm and 26mm, respectively.

The La Niña phenomenon was a key climate driver for the month, Niwa said. But other factors were also involved in the unusual weather.

There were more easterly winds than normal, partly because of an unusual area of expansive high air pressure near and over the South Island, while there was equally strong low air pressure to the north of the North Island.

Another factor was the sea surface temperature off the West Coast, which was a record 3.15C higher than average, Niwa said.

Also important for the warm temperatures on the West Coast was the foehn effect. Typically that was associated with northwest winds bringing warm and dry conditions to eastern areas, but in January the pattern reversed, with the regular easterlies bringing warm and dry conditions to the west.

Niwa The difference in rain between the north and south was huge.

Alexandra had its sunniest January on record, with 305 sunshine hours, while Dargaville, Whangārei, Auckland, Gisborne, Dannevirke, Masterton and Martinborough each had their lowest January sunshine hours on record.

And while Auckland was incredibly hard hit by the rain, it wasn’t the only place recording some remarkable rainfall totals.

Albert Park in central Auckland had 539mm of rain during January, the wettest month ever recorded for the location, and nearly 120mm more than the previous wettest month.

The Niwa data shows a couple of other upper North Island weather stations also topped 500mm for the month. Kaikohe had 527mm – five times more than usual, while Warkworth had nearly 7.5 times more than usual with 551mm, and Whitianga had nearly 5.5 times more than normal with 523mm.