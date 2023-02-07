After five sizzling days in a row, relief for heat-struck Christchurch not far off

Ula Dudek, 4, cooling down in the Botanic Gardens paddling pool on Waitangi Day.

Christchurch’s run of sizzling days and restless nights is about to end.

Just give it one more day.

After five days averaging nearly 10 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, Christchurch residents can expect a return to normalcy from Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Weekend weather 'noticeably warmer' than April average across the country

* What's behind the 'bizarre' clouds over Taranaki?

* Warm spell across Aotearoa to linger in the north, as rain arrives in the south



The city averaged a peak of 31.72 degrees between Thursday and Monday – a stark contrast to the city’s average of 22 degrees this time of year, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

The highs were: Thursday 32.2C, Friday 33.8C, Saturday 33.9C, Sunday 29.1C, Monday 30.9C.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Saturday: Shade at a premium at New Brighton Pier during the kite day.

Tuesday is forecast to reach a maximum of 29 degrees, but the rest of the week is set to have highs in the low 20s, or 16 degrees on Thursday.

While hovering around 30C for six straight days might be deemed “heatwave” status overseas, officially in New Zealand there is no such qualification.

Bellam said instead MetService issued “heat alerts” or severe weather warnings.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thursday: Zoe Ravlich, 2, cools down at Margaret Mahy Family Playground as temperatures reach 32 degrees.

He said what made the heat difficult to deal with was temperatures failing to drop overnight.

The city’s overnight temperatures were between 17.8C and 20C over that time, which Bellam said may not be low enough for regular deep sleep.

Christchurch wasn’t the only southern centre with unusual heat.

HOMED There are several signs to look for if you think a dog is suffering from the heat in a parked car.

Bellam said overnight on Sunday, Invercargill did not drop below 20 degrees, making it the hottest night since records began in 1948.

He said heat can be “stressful”, affecting people and livestock.

“We keep a close eye on that [heat],” he said.