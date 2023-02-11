Small town spirit strong in Coromandel as region readies for Cyclone Gabrielle

Three year-old Poppy Keogh, left, and Isla Keogh, 8, fill a sandbag in Whangamata with Craig Watson, head chef at their dad's restaurant.

As a nervous Coromandel awaits Cyclone Gabrielle, residents are banding together to make sure no one is caught unprepared when the storm hits.

In Whangamatā local dad Phil Keogh said the town was on edge - both over safety and the financial impact of yet another storm - but the small town spirit was kicking in.

"We're all worried... there's a lot of locals out there asking if they can do stuff for their neighbours... People are pitching in."

Keogh took his daughters, aged three and five, down to a sandbagging station. "We just bundled the kids up said, ‘Come on, we've got to get this done, so you may as well come.’

"It's probably the last chance we might have to get outside for a few days."

The family filled extra bags for those who needed them and another local man was dropping some “at a couple of old ladies’ houses” and the local medical centre.

Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to make landfall on Sunday in Northland, but Coromandel is still predicted to bear the brunt of the heavy rain and gale force winds.

1 NEWS 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett says Kiwis should expect to feel the brunt of the cyclone on Sunday and Monday.

Roading contractors were being spread out across the district so that if a slip or closure happens, they’re not stuck on one side, Thames-Coromandel district mayor Len Salt said. “That's really important, we've got to keep people safe.

“Then once this has passed through and it’s safe to do so, we’ll get out there and get them cleared up fairly quickly.”

Concerns remain about further damage to the broken State Highway 25A from Kopu to Hikuai – a key thoroughfare to the Coromandel – which had lost 110 metres and remains unstable.

Geotechnicians who were boring holes on the crumbled highway had to stop because the ground was moving, Salt said. “It’s very wet, it’s very soft... people are going to need to accept it’s a long fix.”

SUPPLIED The slip on SH25A on the Coromandel Peninsula is still getting bigger.

MetService has forecast between 300mm and 400mm of rain about the Coromandel ranges, and 150mm-250mm elsewhere, with the most rainfall expected on Monday.

“This one has us worried," Salt said. “The amount of rainfall – we know we’re going to get slips.

“There’s a degree of nervousness and anxiety around this coming event. Coromandel people are pretty resilient, but the fact we’ve been in this mode dealing with storm events from the beginning of January ... people are tired.”

An emergency operations centre has taken over council chambers in Thames, Salt said. Sandbags are available across the region and emergency evacuation centres were being set up.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Thames Coromandel District Mayor, Len Salt says this storm has him worried.

Residents were still making every effort to beef up defences, he said.

“People are out there clearing drains, organising sandbags, we've got a lot of sandbags and stockpiles of sand... getting prepared. Most people know that if we get a rainfall event or a storm surge they know which areas are vulnerable.”

Further north on the Peninsula, Coromandel-Colville councillor John Morrissey was preparing to be potentially cut off as saturated roads were already slumping.

"If we get what's predicted I fully expect we'll have road closures on the Coast Road. It really is looking quite hard on the East Coast over Whitianga side.

Tom Lee/Stuff Coromandel town.

"Roads that haven't slipped are showing signs of slipping - they're slumping, so more rain will undoubtedly give us more slips.”

This includes the Coromandel to Colville Road and the road around Kennedy Bay and Tuteawa, he says.

Despite being in a fairly safe location in Coromandel town, the Morrissey whānau were still preparing to be isolated "and fend for ourselves" for a few days.

Morrissey cautioned locals against travelling. "While you may be able to leave home and go somewhere, you may not be able to get back. And if you haven't subscribed to Netflix, do so now."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Aucklanders filling sandbags at Westgate, in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Where to get sandbags

Thames - TCDC office, 515 Mackay St - empty bags

- TCDC office, 515 Mackay St - empty bags Thames - Shoppers' car park, Danby Field, Queen St - sand

- Shoppers' car park, Danby Field, Queen St - sand Coromandel Town - James Drainage, Seabrook Rd near 1020 Tiki Road - empty bags, sand

- James Drainage, Seabrook Rd near 1020 Tiki Road - empty bags, sand Whitianga - Buffalo Beach main reserve - empty bags, sand

- Buffalo Beach main reserve - empty bags, sand Whitianga - TCDC office, 10 Monk St - empty bags

- TCDC office, 10 Monk St - empty bags Pāuanui - Veolia wastewater treatment plant, Hikuai Settlement Rd - empty and filled bags

- Veolia wastewater treatment plant, Hikuai Settlement Rd - empty and filled bags Whangamatā - Depot, Lindsay Rd - empty and filled bags, sand

- Depot, Lindsay Rd - empty and filled bags, sand Te Puru Hall - 4 West Crescent - empty bags and sand

- 4 West Crescent - empty bags and sand Tapu - Fire station, 750 Thames Coast Rd - empty bags, sand

- Fire station, 750 Thames Coast Rd - empty bags, sand Tairua - Red Bridge Rd - filled bags

Residents should bring their own string or ties.