Cyclone Gabrielle 'intensifying', spreading more strong winds and heavy rain across North Island

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle have already been widely felt, with more yet to come as the storm continues its path down the North Island later on Monday and through Tuesday.

Northland bore the brunt of the approaching storm on Sunday, with a state of emergency declared as Cape Reinga recorded 140kmh winds and Kaitaia 90kmh gusts. In Auckland, winds of up to 130kph were recorded at Whangaparāoa and in the Coromandel, Colville Channel recorded 148kph winds.

A red rain warning covers the region until midnight on Monday, with up to 200-300mm of rain expected over the region.

On Monday, MetService has the whole of the North Island on a severe weather warning for strong winds, with many centres under red and orange heavy rain warnings.

Head of Weather Communications Lisa Murray said extreme rain and wind were expected for many North Island regions. This would be accompanied by “phenomenal seas” along northern and eastern shores, and significant storm surge near, and slightly in advance of, the cyclone’s centre.

“While the system has been ‘downgraded’ from a tropical cyclone, this does not mean it has weakened in terms of impacts to New Zealand,” she said. “In fact, it is intensifying and spreading the strong wind and heavy rain across a wider area affecting the whole of the North Island in some way.”

Top Energy/Supplied More than 15,000 households were without power as Cyclone Gabrielle tracks towards Aotearoa.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the Waka Kotahi Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday. He called for people to take the severe weather warnings seriously, follow local guidance, and said that lessons had been learnt from January’s Auckland floods.

The Government was ready for anything that Cyclone Gabrielle could bring, he said.

“Central and local government have been working very closely together to prepare for this event, and also to make sure that the early lessons that can be captured from our response of a week or two back can be incorporated into the planning for this one,” he said.

Strong winds are expected to hit parts of Northland, Coromandel and Auckland including Great Barrier Island, the hardest with wind speeds of between 120-140kmh.

On Sunday, strong winds also caused power outages to thousands across Northland, Waiheke Island, and Whangaparāoa. By 7pm on Sunday night, Vector was reporting 15,000 Auckland properties were without power.

In Northland, over 13,000 properties were without power by Sunday evening and Northpower has warned residents that it may not be restored for several days, with severe winds making it impossible for contractors to safely repair the lines.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has also published advice for affected residents, telling them to eat food in the fridge first if the power goes out and to keep a supply of cash in case eftpos and ATM machines go down.

The Auckland Bridge was closed due to severe wind gusts and several flights in and out of Auckland were cancelled.

Kiwirail also cancelled all commuter rail services around Auckland from 8pm Sunday night until 3pm Monday afternoon at the latest to ensure the safety of staff and passengers.

Due to the late notice, rail replacement buses were unable to be organised, with commuters having to rely on regular scheduled buses.

Rail lines were also closed north of Marton until Monday 3pm, grinding all freight and passenger rail to a halt, including the Northern Explorer and the Te Huia service between Hamilton and Auckland.

Ferries around the Hauraki Gulf were cancelled too, including the Waiheke Island, Half Moon Bay, and Gulf Harbour services. Services such as Devonport, Birkenhead, and Bayswater were still running but under close observation.

Long-haul international departures from Auckland along with five long-haul international arrivals have been cancelled today – New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Singapore arrivals are still operating.

Stuff Already saturated grounds combined with strong wins saw a tree fall into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.

All turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo through to midday on Tuesday are cancelled, with Air New Zealand’s chief executive warning further cancellations were possible.

Red heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, and Coromandel through until Tueday. . The worst affected areas can expect 350-450mm of rain

Orange rain warnings are also in place for Bay of Plenty, the rest of the east coast of the North Island, parts of the Marlborough including Kaikōura.

Supplied NZDF personnel were in Auckland on Sunday afternoon, preparing for Cyclone Gabrielle's arrival.

Waves of close to 11 metres were recorded near the Bay of Islands on Sunday with swells of up to 7 metres possible through to Tuesday morning.

School boards and principals have been left to make the decision about whether to close on Monday.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted provided written support to school boards, kura and early learning centres if they considered it was not safe for on-site teaching and learning and did decide to close.

Auckland Council has also decided to close all non-essential services on Monday and Tuesday, including libraries, community centres, early childhood education centres, and active recreation centres. Many staff in those facilities have been redirected to assist Civil Defence centres or evacuation centres.

Essential services such as cemeteries and contact centres remain open.

North Islanders spent much of the weekend doing what they could to prepare ahead of the storm, including clearing gutters and drains and clearing away loose objects.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Aucklanders prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle, filling sandbags on Sunday before the worst of the storm hits.

Auckland Emergency Management has released a list of 24 shelters and civil defence centres where people can go in an emergency.

Defence forces staff and water rescue craft have been brought into to parts of Thames-Coromandel which is expecting the storm will impact “on a similar level to Bola”.