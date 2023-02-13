Red weather warnings spread as Cyclone Gabrielle hits Aotearoa

Cyclone Gabrielle will continue to bring intense and damaging weather our way over the next 48 hours from Monday. Already winds have been recorded at over 150kph, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The entire North Island and upper South Island are under weather warnings as Cyclone Gabrielle intensifies and nears land, with states of emergency declared in a number of regions on Monday.

MetService red heavy rain warnings remain in force for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, and now also include the remainder of Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

The rest of the North Island and upper South Island are under an orange warning, while parts of Waikato, and the eastern side of the North Island are under orange warnings for rain.

Red warnings for severe gales remain in force for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula, and Taranaki, with the wind expected to cause “widespread damage” and flying debris posing a potential danger to life.

“Significant heavy rain and damaging winds are forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand,” MetService said.

“In addition, large waves, storm surges and coastal inundation are expected about exposed eastern coasts of the North Island.”

Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to move close to the upper North Island later on Monday and through Tuesday, with the widely felt impacts expected to spread south across the rest of the North Island through to northern parts of the South Island.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sandbagging in Arkles Bay, north Auckland.

Local states of emergency were declared in Auckland, Coromandel, Northland, Tairāwhiti and Ōpōtiki by midday on Monday, with Waikato and Hauraki district councils later making the same decision. Many schools across the North Island have been closed.

Northland Civil Defence said on Monday morning that boats had been blown ashore, there had been flooding from storm surges, and wind gusts up to 140kph had been recorded.

A further 100-60 mm of rain to accumulate south of about Kaikohe on top of what has already fallen.

In Northland, about 46,000 properties were without power by Monday morning and Northpower has warned residents that it may not be restored for several days, with severe winds making it impossible for contractors to safely repair the lines.

Thousands are also without power across the North Island, with Vector reporting 12,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Auckland region as at 1pm on Monday.

Auckland could expect a further 120-200 mm of rain on top of what has already fallen.

Northpower/Supplied As of Feb 13 2023, all lines in yellow, white and green are those without power due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Thames and Coromandel area, which has been under emergency conditions for nearly all of 2023, is again in for heavy weather, as is Gisborne – again coming on the back of a devastating start to the year.

A further 250 to 320 mm of rain is forecast about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, and 100 to 150 mm about the coast with the rain warning in place until 6am Tuesday.

In Tairāwhiti, another 100-150mm of rain is forecast though this is expected to rise to 150-300mm near the ranges including the Whareratas. Hawke's Bay can expect 250 to 350 mm of rain in the ranges and the eastern hills south of Napier, possibly up to 400 mm in the Ruahine Range, and 100 to 150 mm elsewhere.

NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino said rain – normally measured in millimetres – could reach up to half a metre in the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. Further south, the Tararua ranges in Wairarapa could get up to 200mm of rain.

Top Energy A tree brought down a powerline in the Far North.

Weatherwatch.co.nz head weather analyst Philip Duncan said the worst was still to come from Cyclone Gabrielle, with later Monday through to early Tuesday the most intense period for the upper North Island.

While part of the cyclone was tracking down New Zealand, its centre was still off land.

It was expected to deepen and intensify as it moved over Auckland and Coromandel.

"It is still going to deepen," he said. "The storm is not finished."

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has also published advice for affected residents, telling them to eat food in the fridge first if the power goes out and to keep a supply of cash in case eftpos and ATM machines go down.

The Auckland Bridge was closed due to severe wind gusts on Sunday. It was open again on Monday but severe gusts meant it was down to reduced speeds with lane reductions in place, Waka Kotahi NZTA warned. Nearly all flights in and out of Auckland are delayed or cancelled, Auckland Airport’s website shows.

Stuff Already saturated ground combined with strong winds saw a tree fall onto a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.

Cook Strait ferries were cancelled for 24 hours from early Tuesday morning. Ferries around the Hauraki Gulf were cancelled too, including the Waiheke Island, Half Moon Bay, and Gulf Harbour services. Services such as Devonport, Birkenhead, and Bayswater were still running but under close observation.

Waves of close to 11 metres were recorded near the Bay of Islands on Sunday with swells of up to 7 metres possible through to Tuesday morning.

Auckland Emergency Management has released a list of 24 shelters and civil defence centres where people can go in an emergency.