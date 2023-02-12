Auckland Harbour Bridge shut due to severe wind gusts as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in

Auckland Transport closed the Harbour Bridge to all traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge has been closed due to severe wind gusts as the North Island braces for the arrival Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the closure will remain in place until further notice.

Motorists are advised to delay journeys or detour via SH18/SH16 (the Western Ring Route).

Auckland Transport has advised that all bus services will hold their position at a safe place until further notice.

It has warned residents to expect bus delays, detours and cancellations.

The road closure is the second in the north on Sunday due to incoming Cyclone Gabrielle.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

SH11 through Paihia was closed earlier due to flooding between Te Karuwha Pde and Kings Rd.

Waka Kotahi’s website is being updated with all road closures.

The section of SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu will be closed overnight from 6pm on Sunday due to the red heavy rain warning and a red strong wind warning that has been issued for Northland.

“Due to the amount of rainfall today and forecasted overnight, and the risk of slips, the decision has been made to close the road overnight to keep everyone, including our crews, safe,” the agency said.

The road may be closed earlier if deemed unsafe.

Detours will be in place overnight for light vehicles via Mangawhai and Waipu, and for heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14.

Dalton Ward/Supplied Aerial video of the slip on State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai on the Coromandel Peninsula. Video first published January 31 2023.

Waka Kotahi is advising people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds to avoid any non-urgent travel.

Other road closures affecting motorists in the north include SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge due to multiple large slips and dropouts

In the Coromandel, SH25A Kopu to Hikuai remains closed due to a full road collapse at a large washout location, in January.

In the Waikato SH23 from Raglan to (SH39) Whatawhata remains closed due to a slip.