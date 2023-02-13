Cyclone Gabrielle: Auckland Harbour Bridge reopens after wind gusts overnight

Auckland Transport closed the Harbour Bridge to all traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge has partially reopened after being shut on Sunday due to severe wind gusts, as the North Island braces for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waka Kotahi shut the bridge after gusts of about 130kph on Sunday afternoon.

“The winds from this cyclone are both severe and highly unpredictable, and driving on the bridge in these conditions is simply not safe,” Waka Kotahi national emergency response team spokesperson Mark Owen said on Sunday.

The bridge reopened about 6.15am on Monday, with lane reductions and speed restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Many roads still closed across North Island after slips, flooding

* Motorists urged to avoid non-essential travel as wild weather causes road closures

* Flights and ferries cancelled, towns cut off as weather causes chaos for transport network



Motorbikes and high-sided vehicles (trucks, trailers and buses) were advised to consider using State Highway 18 and 16, with strong wind gusts ongoing, Waka Kotahi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Whangārei Heads Rd in Northland's Tamaterau was closed on Monday morning due to flooding.

“Vehicles travelling on the Whangārei Heads are being diverted to Mount Tiger Rd,” police said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible, as traffic is building.”

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

Waka Kotahi’s website is being updated with all road closures.

In north Auckland, traffic management is in place between Sheepworld and the Dome Hill Lookout due to “a dropout causing cracking”.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

State Highway 1 is closed between Brynderwyn and Waipu “until further notice” due to large slips on the Brynderwyn Hills.

Detours are in place for light vehicles via Mangawhai and Waipu and for heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14.

Dalton Ward/Supplied Aerial video of the slip on State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai on the Coromandel Peninsula. Video first published January 31 2023.

Also in Northland, a slip had been reported on State Highway 11 in Opua. Motorists are being advised to drive with caution.

Waka Kotahi advised people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds to avoid any non-urgent travel.

Other road closures affecting motorists in the north include SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge due to multiple large slips and dropouts

In the Coromandel, SH25A Kopu to Hikuai remains closed due to a full road collapse at a large washout location, in January.

In the Waikato SH23 from Raglan to (SH39) Whatawhata remains closed due to a slip.