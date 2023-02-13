Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Stay home, avoid non-essential travel' officials warn

Crews clear fallen trees from the road in Purerua, Northland. Roads across the North Island are being impacted by fallen trees, slips and flooding.

Officials are urging people to avoid all non-essential travel as the number of Cyclone Gabrielle-related roads closures and blockages increases across the North Island.

Flooding, fallen trees and slips have seen dozens of roads across the upper North Island impacted, with Waka Kotahi updating its maps regularly throughout Monday morning.

Auckland

All Auckland motorways are open, including the Harbour Bridge, which was shut on Sunday due to severe wind gusts of about 130kph.

The bridge was opened again Monday morning, however in announcement at 10.25am Waka Kotahi speed restrictions were in place.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

“Strong wind gusts continue, so reduced speed limits are in place. Lane reductions may be required again today.

“Caution is still advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

In a briefing on Monday morning residents were also told to work from home and avoid unneccessary travel.

Meanwhile, in north Auckland, traffic management is in place between Sheepworld and the Dome Hill Lookout due to a dropout causing cracking.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

Emma Boom/Stuff Extensive flooding in Maungatapere on Monday morning.

Northland

In Northland, Whangārei Heads Rd in Tamaterau wss closed on Monday morning due to flooding.

“Vehicles travelling on the Whangārei Heads are being diverted to Mount Tiger Rd,” police said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible, as traffic is building.”

Waka Kotahi’s website is being updated with all road closures.

Elsewhere in the region, State Highway 1 is closed between Brynderwyn and Waipu “until further notice” due to large slips on the Brynderwyn Hills.

Detours are in place for light vehicles via Mangawhai and Waipu and for heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14.

A slip had also been reported on SH11 in Opua.

Waka Kotahi advised people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds to avoid any non-urgent travel.

In a post at shortly after 10am, Waka Kotahi said SH16 was closed due to fallen trees with power lines down just north of West Coast Rd with closures in both directions between Kaukapakapa and Wellsford.

Dalton Ward/Supplied Aerial video of the slip on State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai on the Coromandel Peninsula. Video first published January 31 2023.

Bay of Plenty/Coromandel

In the Coromandel, State Highway 25 from Thames to Whitianga is open to essential travel only as there are multiple fallen trees and debris obstructing and blocking lanes along the length of the Thames Coast.

SH25 Coromandel to Kūaotunu is closed in areas as a slip is blocking both lanes on the Coromandel and Whangapoua Hill and there are multiple trees down.

Due to small slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris - extreme caution is advised.

SH25A from Kopu to Hikuai remains closed due to a full road collapse at a large washout location, in January.

SH25 Kuaotunu to Whitianga is also open for essential travel only due to small slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris.

SH25 Whitianga to Hikuai is closed in areas as a large tree has fallen blocking both lanes on Pumpkin north of Tairua and a large tree has fallen at Coroglen.

SH25 Hikuai to Waihi is open however, extreme caution is advised due to small slips, debris on the road and surface flooding.

A tree is blocking one lane between Whangamata to Hikuai, but the road is passable.

SH25A is fully closed with power lines down on the Kopu side of summit slip closure.

Other highways open include SH2 Mangatarata to Waihi through Karangahake Gorge and SH26 Te Aroha to Paeroa and between Paeroa to Kopu.

And in the Waikato SH23 from Raglan to (SH39) Whatawhata remains closed due to a slip.