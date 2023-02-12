Flights across North Island cancelled as Cyclone Gabrielle looms

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

All domestic flights into Auckland, out of Auckland, or transiting Auckland have been cancelled from Monday in anticipation of Cyclone Gabrielle making landfall.

While flights from Wellington to Auckland are still continuing into this evening, all domestic flights from tomorrow have been dropped.

The announcement comes after Air New Zealand cancelled a slew of regional turboprop flights across the North Island, including the last Sunday evening flights into Hamilton, Tauranga, and Gisborne.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff All flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled as the weather closes in on the city

In a statement, Auckland Airport chief customer officer Scott Tasker said people travelling on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday should be prepared for short notice disruptions to travel plans.

READ MORE:

* A law could allow flood-hit homeowners to seek safer ground, if the Government would fund it

* What does it mean that Cyclone Gabrielle is no longer classed as tropical?

* Individual schools to decide whether to close as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches



“Our advice is to please monitor your email for any messages from airlines and travel agents about delayed or disrupted flights, along with your travel app for flight updates,” Tasker said.

“Airlines will always hold the most up-to-date information on how weather is affecting flight schedules.”

The disruption extends to international flights, including Trans-Tasman and Pacific flights. Some long haul flights to North America have also been affected.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan said that to keep customers, staff and aircraft safe, the airline had made additional cancellations.

Supplied Napier Port has so far had two cruise ships cancel docking there due to expected rough seas from Cyclone Gabrielle

“We’ve cancelled five long-haul international arrivals into Auckland tomorrow as well departures.

“New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Singapore arrivals are operating as normal but may be required to divert to another New Zealand port.”

Ports along the East Coast have also had to adapt to the incoming weather. The Coral Princess and Viking Orion cruise ships are no longer expected to berth at Napier Port as scheduled.

Interislander ferries have also issued a statement on their website, saying “a weather watch is in place for the forecasted cyclone heading our way on Tuesday, February 14”.

“We will notify you (passengers) as soon as possible if this affects these sailings.”

Bluebridge so far hasn’t issued any update regarding the weather and all ferries are scheduled to sail as normal.