Cyclone Gabrielle: What happens if a national state of emergency is declared

Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

The National Emergency Management Agency is considering whether to declare a national state of emergency, as Cyclone Gabrielle causes power outages and forces evacuations across the North Island.

Local states of emergency had been declared in Auckland, Coromandel, Northland, Tairāwhiti and Ōpōtiki by midday on Monday.

During a press conference from the Beehive Bunker, which acts as the national emergency management coordination centre, acting Civil Defence director Roger Ball said the agency was regularly assessing whether to declare a national state of emergency.

A national state of emergency wouldn’t necessarily mean every town would be affected, but it would mean central Government would be primarily responsible for the response – rather than local authorities.

READ MORE:

* In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain to Aotearoa

* Cyclone Gabrielle centre nears, all North Island under warning

* Here's what we know about Cyclone Gabrielle's expected landfall



Why it matters

Emergency management law says the Civil Defence Minister should declare a national state of emergency if local authorities have become overwhelmed.

If the scale of an emergency is such that the Central Government should manage its response, then the Civil Defence Act says the minister may declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Acting Civil Defence director Roger Ball says NEMA is assessing whether to declare a national state of emergency.

If a nationwide state of emergency is declared, then Parliament must meet to discuss the emergency response.

While the Beehive Bunker has been monitoring the cyclone, the emergency responses have been led by local authorities.

Who said what

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty​ said the national operations centre was continually assessing whether a centralised response was needed.

“We are monitoring the overall situation and assessing every four hours whether we need to declare a national state of emergency. We have not reached that point, and we may not have to.”

Ball, on Monday, said Cyclone Gabrielle still posed a major threat across the North Island.

“This is an unprecedented and dangerous weather event,” he said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is briefed ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle's arrival at the Auckland Transport Operations Centre.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, on Sunday, said local Civil Defence groups were best placed to lead the emergency responses.

“Central Government will be working closely with local government. There will be a locally led response, initially, of course, as it always is. But we're making sure that we've got our systems all lined up to provide support.”

The cyclone so far

MetService has issued red rain and wind warnings for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

A red wind warning has been issued for Taranaki, and a red rain warning has been issued for Gisborne. Metservice issued less severe weather warnings for the rest of the North Island, and some regions in the south as well.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Mission Bay has been sand bagged ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Auckland, which was still recovering from floods in January, has 27 emergency centres and shelters set up across the region.

Tens of thousands of households lost power overnight on Sunday, an estimated 30,000 homes in Northland alone without electricity.