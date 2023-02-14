Wind warnings remain for Nelson and Marlborough

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit the North Island hard, and it’s moving south.

Wind warnings remain in place for Nelson and Marlborough as Cyclone Gabrielle continues to track across the motu.

But, warnings are no longer in place for Tasman and Buller.

The cyclone pummelled the North Island overnight, leading to a national state of emergency being declared on Tuesday, after locals emergencies were declared in Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Ōpōtiki, Thames-Coromandel District, Waikato District, Hauraki District, Whakatāne District, Bay of Plenty, Napier and Hastings.

A firefighter is missing in Muriwai, and another is in a critical condition after they were caught in landslide.

In Te Tauihu, the MetService had issued an orange wind warning for Tasman, including Nelson, Marlborough and Buller.

By Tuesday afternoon that had been updated to only include Marlborough and Nelson southeast of Mapua including Nelson Lakes, through till 2am Wednesday.

“South to southeast winds are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120 km/h in exposed places. Note, winds are expected to turn southwest tonight and ease inland,” the forecast said.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Tasman District Council sent out an alert about 8.15am on Tuesday, advising that due to forecast strong winds from Cyclone Gabrielle all of its libraries would be closed as the Civil Defence was urging the public to limit travel.

But, about an hour later a further alert was sent advising that libraries would now open.

“Although high winds are still forecast for us today the weather hasn’t turned out to be as bad as originally anticipated,” the message said.

On Monday, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith urged people to prepare for the strong winds.

“We’ve seen how damaging the cyclone has been in the North Island, and we need everyone to take steps now,” he said.

Powerlines could be affected by falling trees or branches, and extreme care should be taken in parks and recreation areas, he said.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said the region’s emergency management team were monitoring the conditions and were on standby.

“People should consider staying off the roads, especially high-sided vehicles and motorbikes. Large swells are also likely, and boaties are recommended to check their moorings and stay off the water until the winds die down on Wednesday morning.”

Amongst the expected impacts are road closures from fallen trees, downed powerlines and debris.

Moturoa/Rabbit Island and Rough Island closed at 8.30pm on Monday and would reopen again on Wednesday morning.

The Interislander has confirmed it has cancelled all crossings of its Cook Strait ferries from 2am Tuesday to 2am Wednesday.

The port at Picton had been closed and the terminal in Wellington was closed.

Interislander said all bookings would be refunded.

Preparation checklist

Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

Be prepared for possible power outages and check emergency supplies. Make sure you have some cash at home or food and water to last three days, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed.

Identify a safe place during the storm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors. These could break in strong winds and cause damage or injury.

Work out what supplies you might need and make a plan. Have materials and tools ready to repair windows, such as tarpaulins, boards and duct tape.

Bring inside or tie down anything that strong winds could break or pick up. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to wind.

Bring pets indoors. They can get unsettled by storms and it is more comforting and safer for them to be with you.

Farmers and lifestyle block owners need to consider how and where you will relocate stock to protect from winds.

Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.

In an emergency, call 111.

Go to https://getready.govt.nz/en/emergency/storms/ for more tips on how to prepare.

During the storm

Stay inside

Don't drive unless you really need to. Close exterior and interior doors and windows.

Pull curtains and blinds over windows. This could prevent injury from flying glass if the window breaks.

Stay informed during an emergency. Listen to the radio, follow live blog on Stuff, and follow Nelson Tasman Civil Defence, Tasman District Council or Nelson City Council Facebook pages.

Download the Antenno app from Google Play or the App Store to receive updates on your phone.