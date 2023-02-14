'Absolutely traumatised': Woman forced to swim out bedroom window in floodwater

Flooding at the end of Northshore Rd in Whirinaki, Napier.

A state of emergency has been declared across the entire Hawke’s Bay region

There have been multiple evacuations across the region including in Puketapu, Esk Valley, Rissington, Omahu, Waiohiki, Jervoistown and Meeanee and Waipawa.

Several others remain trapped in cars and houses.

Several bridges have been taken out with access between Hastings and Napier now cutoff.

More than 20,000 people are without power and cellphone communication in and out of the region is patchy.

A number of services have been cancelled at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, including elective surgeries, endoscopy and outpatient appointments.

Families have been forced to swim through bedroom windows and dozens of others are trapped on roofs awaiting rescue, as floodwaters overwhelm houses and high winds cut power to thousands in Hawke’s Bay.

Adrianne Mason​ and her family had just moved into their new build home in Whirinaki two weeks ago.

Her 22-year-old daughter was forced to swim from her bedroom window about 4am when the Esk River, swollen from rain from the ranges, breached its banks early on Tuesday. About 100 homes in the Esk Valley were evacuated.

“It’s horrific,” she said. “People have no idea how bad it is.”

The Defence Force is now heading to the area to help with rescues.

“We are currently assisting with efforts to evacuate residents from the Esk Valley in Napier. Four Unimog trucks and an NH90 helicopter are moving to Napier today to help,” Colonel Mel Childs said at the afternoon briefing in Auckland.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chairperson Hinewai Ormsby signed a state of emergency declaration at 5.15am on Tuesday, adding Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay to the earlier Napier and Hastings declaration made at 4.30am.

Speaking from Christchurch Airport, Mason said she was desperate to get home. She was unsure whether a neighbour stuck on the roof had been rescued yet. Another was reportedly trapped on a tractor on a section of raised gravel.

Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function center/Facebook Photos posted to the Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre in Esk Valley show floodwater levels just below the roof of a house.

“They’re absolutely traumatised,” she said. “Our new house has been completely flooded. We’ve lost five cars.”

The family had also lost one horse and two alpacas to the floodwaters.

John Cowpland/Stuff Stuff photographer John Cowpland is on the ground in Hawke's Bay. He sent through these photos showing the extent of flooding around the Tutaekuri River as residents around Omahu and Taradale, Napier's largest suburb, are urged to evacuate.

While residents had prepared for impacts of the cyclone, none had anticipated the river bursting its bank.

Though the water was reportedly receding, her son and parents were “marooned” between the beach and rivers near Bay View.

They believed they could hear helicopters, she said. Fire and Emergency New Zealand said helicopters were currently unable to rescue people trapped on roofs due to the high winds.

Many houses flooded in Eskdale and Whirinaki couldn’t be reached by road as the bridge access is washed out. Flooding risk in Waipawa has also triggered evacuations.

Multiple people on State Highway 5 were trapped in vehicles and in houses, and people are also trapped awaiting rescue in Puketapu.

SUPPLIED Footage shows RSE workers stuck on roofs in Hastings in Hawke's Bay.

Video footage shows workers from the RSE scheme standing on the roof of their accommodation, with water lapping at the top.

Taradale, one of city’s largest suburbs with about 1200 residents, is being evacuated, along with Omahu, Waiohiki, Jervoistown and Meeanee.

“If possible, stay with family and friends. Check that your evacuation route is safe, check the Waka Kotahi website for road closures,” a Civil Defence social media post said.

“Defence Force assets are on their way to Hawke’s Bay and active rescues are under way.”

Supplied RSE workers escape rising floodwater by getting on their roofs.

Omahu residents without a place to stay are being asked to go to Hastings Sports' Centre. Taradale residents are being asked to go to St Joseph's Māori Girls' School. Additional welfare centres are being opened. It

Fire and Emergency NZ Hawke's Bay acting district manager Glen Varcoe said Cyclone Gabrielle had caused "excessive flooding" in multiple communities. Eskdale, Puketapu and Waiohiki areas had been hit especially hard.

"We've got multiple people that require assistance for evacuation," he said.

Varcoe could not give an exact figure but said 20 to 30 incident jobs had been opened.

John Cowpland/Stuff Scenes around flood-hit Hawke’s Bay as residents are evacuated.

The road had been taped off and it appeared a container appeared to be pressed up against the bridge.

He said there had been heavy rainfall overnight, with widespread surface flooding and power outages across the region on Tuesday morning.

Greenmeadows resident Paul Hatchard said the rain seemed heavier than the rainfall experienced during the previous Napier floods in 2020.

Several bridges have been taken out including the RedClyffe Bridge in Waiohiki after the Tutaekuri River burst its bank. Part of the Brookfields Bridge in Pakowhai has also been washed away.

Georgia Carson/Supplied Part of the Brookfields Bridge in Pakowhai has been washed away. The Tutaekuri River is close to breaching its banks in other areas, with Taradale residents urged to be ready to evacuate.

Trees and branches had been brought down around the city by the wind. Power was cut to all of Napier and Hastings at 7.45am. It was not yet known when it would be restored.

About 21,000 to 23,000 homes across Hawke's Bay, Rotorua and Taupō were without power, said Unison relationship manager Danny Gough. Cellphone communication in and out of the region is patchy.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has issued an urgent notice for residents to reduce water use as much as possible. a storm water had "inundated" the waste water network about 6.30am on Tuesday.

"Water should be used for drinking and personal washing only," it said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Eskdale, Puketapu and Waiohiki areas have been hit especially hard.

"Do not use dishwashers or washing machines, and avoid showering if possible."

The issue is causing toilets to back up. Teams are across the district working to keep the network as clear as possible."

The rain had eased slightly by 6.30am and was expected to stay that way through Tuesday.

State Highway 2 between Napier and Gisborne, including Wairoa, remains closed due to surface flooding, slips and debris. State Highway 5 between Napier to Taupō is also closed. SH51 between Napier and Clive is also closed.

A number of hospital services have been cancelled today in Hawke’s Bay including elective surgeries, endoscopy and outpatient appointments in Hawke’s Bay. Acute surgeries and urgent radiology procedures are still going ahead.