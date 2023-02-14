Gisborne and Hawke's Bay communications down, power out for 'days to weeks'

Over a matter of hours, rivers around Tolaga Bay rose by several metres on Monday.

What you need to know:

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay are mostly without phone and internet coverage – and now electricity – as Cyclone Gabrielle pounds the eastern communities.

As of 11am, email had been restored in Hawke’s Bay but phone services were “extremely patchy”, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said.

Gisborne Hospital confirmed it is running at limited capacity on back-up generators.

Transpower has declared a “grid emergency” following the loss of electricity supply to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne and is warning of outages for “days to weeks, rather than hours”. Phones across Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay went down on Tuesday morning.

Transpower said its Redclyffe substation, near Taradale, was probably underwater. The Unison and Eastland networks that distribute electricity to the region are currently down as a result.

"Until we are able to gain access to the substation we will not have a clear picture of how long the region will be without power, but we are advising that the community should be prepared to be without power for days to weeks, rather than hours, Transpower said in a statement shortly after 11am.

“All options are being considered, but the safety of our work crews and the community is paramount. We will not take actions to bring power back before it is safe for them to do so.”

Brennan Thomas/Stuff On Monday evening vineyards around Gisborne were covered in water.

It is understood that Transpower has been considering whether it could use power from Genesis Energy’s 50-megawatt Tuia hydroelectric power station on Lake Waikaremoana to bypass the Redclyffe substation and restore some power to the region.

But any workarounds may be complicated by the fact it remains largely in the dark about the condition of infrastructure in the area.

Genesis spokesperson Estelle Sarney said it had been working with Transpower “throughout the day on supply options for the East Cape and Hawkes Bay”.

“Our Waikaremoana Power Scheme is generating as much electricity as it can to supply the grid,” she said.

Transpower spokesperson Anna Smaill said the Redclyffe substation was a “crucial” piece of infrastructure that fed power into the region.

Smaill could not immediately confirm the number of people without power but said the outage was affecting both Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

John Cowpland/Stuff Swollen Hawke's Bay rivers have Civil Defence on watch on Tuesday with evacuations continuing in Rissington, Esk Valley, Waiohiki, Omahu and Taradale.

Transpower had decided it should put out the warning that people might need to be without power for days or weeks, rather than potentially having to upgrade its warning later, she said.

Hastings-based lines company Unison said the outage was affecting its customers in “most of Napier and parts of Hastings”.

It said on its Facebook page that Transpower’s warning wasn't the news that people would be wanting to hear, but Unison was doing all it could to work alongside Transpower to understand the situation and support it to restore power to its network as soon as possible.

At lunchtime on Tuesday Gisborne-based Eastland was not carrying any information about the situation on its website, which last appeared to have been updated shortly after midnight.

A National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) spokesperson said there had been “significant impact” on fibre, copper, and mobile networks due to power outages in the area.

On top of that, Nema said the Napier to Taupō fibre cable had been damaged and cut. That was impacting the networks of Vodafone, 2degrees and Spark.

Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre/Supplied Photos posted to the Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre in Esk Valley, near Napier, show floodwater levels just below the roof of a house. Search and rescue crews are reportedly out on a boat.

Chorus said crew safety and getting access was the priority as it worked to restore services and it was working with local Civil Defence centres to prioritise which cell towers to restore.

Fire and Emergency communications centre national manager Gavin Travers confirmed the service lost all radio and cell contact with crews in Gisborne and Tairāwhiti at 3am on Tuesday.

Crews were responding to emergency call-outs at the time of the outage, he said.

It appears the entire region is without phone communication on Tuesday morning. Calls to multiple phones in Gisborne, including the mayor and deputy mayor, did not ring.

Gisborne District Council has brought in heavy machinery to clear woody debris from two key bridges in the city.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Tairāwhiti Gisborne at dusk on Monday.

The Gladstone Road and William Petty Bridges will be shut for at least three hours from 11am as contractors clear the woody debris, which is building up to a dangerous level.

Emergency services will be based on either side of the river for safety purposes. Residents are being urged to stay off the road as the works are undertaken.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is urging residents not to panic buy as Eftpos and Paywave services remain out of action.

Damage to a key fibre optic cable meant residents were only able to make purchases using cash.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green cautioned there was no need to panic buy.

“Use what you have at home. Come together with neighbours and support one another,” he said.

Gisborne District Council said the Eastland Network was working closely with Transpower to restore power to the wider region.

Hospital open

Gisborne Hospital has confirmed it is operational on back-up generator power.

“Urgent care is available to those who need it. Please do not hesitate to call 111 in any emergency,” Lynsey Bartlett, from the hospital, said.

“Power, water, internet and phone services are cut to most of the region, however the hospital is running on generators for essential power.

“Bridges are affected in the city which limits mobility so we are working with St John and have nurses available in welfare centres.”

The hospital was currently 90% occupied and the priority was for emergency care and continued care of those in hospital.

An emergency operations centre had been set up at the hospital.