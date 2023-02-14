Rescue operations unable to reach person trapped over 12 hours after landslide hits Hawke's Bay home

Stuff photographer John Cowpland is on the ground in Hawke's Bay. This picture shows the extent of flooding around the Tutaekuri River as residents around Omahu and Taradale, Napier's largest suburb, are urged to evacuate.

More than 12 hours after a landslide hit a home in Hawke’s Bay, one person trapped has been unable to be rescued yet due to weather conditions.

Fire and Emergency acting district manager Glen Varcoe​ said they were contacted about a landslide at a home in Putorino, 60km north of Napier, at 7.19am on Tuesday.

He said one person was reported as trapped and local brigades had been unable to get to the property to carry out a rescue or determine the status of this person.

A local Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team with equipment was deployed by helicopter. However, it was unable to fly due to weather conditions, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said in an update at 7.45pm.

READ MORE:

* Esk Valley vineyards completely flooded and facing long recovery

* 'Crack and bang' heard during landslide in Auckland's Muriwai, firefighter missing

* Houses submerged, residents trapped on roofs in Hawke's Bay



Fire and Emergency personnel were assessing how widespread the damage was, Varcoe earlier said.

“It is unclear yet how many houses have been affected. This is an ongoing situation and we are monitoring it closely.”

Mason Baker/Supplied Tarawera resident Mason Baker ventured out on the SH5 Napier to Taupo road to check the state of the highway. Baker waded through one of two significant slips to advise a couple traveling from Taupō to Napier, to turn around and return to Taupō.

Several people are also reportedly trapped in parts of Puketapu and Esk Valley.

Multiple people had been trapped but since rescued from cars and homes on State Highway 5 in Hawke's Bay, he said.

Cyclone Gabrielle has caused widespread damage in the North Island, and a national state of emergency has been declared. Power may be out for days, if not weeks, in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne

Fire crews had been to 366 incidents, including rescues, in the 12 hours to midday on Tuesday.

As of 7.45pm, this had increased to 520 incidents in Hawke’s Bay alone.

“There are also many houses flooded in Eskdale and Whirinaki which can’t be reached by road at this stage.”

Liz Wilson Flooding on farmland in Ongaonga, Hawke's Bay. Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hawke’s Bay farmer Greg Wilson said his property near Ongaonga, had received about 140mm of rain.

The Tukituki River and streams which ran along the farm were the “highest I’ve ever seen”, he said.

Wilson estimated between 15-20 hectares of farmland was under floodwaters but he felt comparatively well-off.

Neighbours to the north had been harder hit with the Waipawa River having broken its bank.