Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh evacuations recommended, National Emergency Management Agency at highest alert level
What you need to know:
- A national state of emergency is in place after Cyclone Gabrielle slammed the North Island.
- The weather event is being treated as a category four emergency, the most severe response level, NEMA confirms.
- Two people have died overnight - a woman in Hawke's Bay died after a bank collapsed onto her home and police responded to a report of a body found on the shore in Napier.
- Napier City Council has urged urged everyone in the area to conserve water.
- Here is a regional breakdown of how the cyclone has impacted different parts of NZ.
- A firefighter remains missing after a house came down in a slip in west Auckland's Muriwai on Monday night. Rescue crews are set to continue their search on Wednesday morning.
- Residents are isolated and a town is uncontactable in Hawke's Bay while evacuations and rescue operations are carried out.
- 225,000 people across the country were without power on Tuesday afternoon.
- A number of roads are still closed across the North Island.
- All rain and wind warnings expired overnight.
- What you need to know about travel disruptions.
A battered country is waking on Wednesday to widespread cyclone devastation, with communication and power down for many.
Metservice shortly before 5am on Wednesday had Cyclone Gabrielle’s centre lying southeast of New Zealand, and moving away. Despite weather easing for all the most-affected areas, there is no letting up yet for emergency services as a massive rescue and clean up effort is underway.
Napier City Council at 6.30am on Wednesday said flooding and inundation into Te Awa Estate was escalating.
Flooding now stretched from Maraenui Golf course to Hurunui Dr and evacuations were recommended.
The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) has confirmed Cyclone Gabrielle is being treated as a category four emergency – its most-severe response level.
While the system was moving away, there was no let up in the response with many communities isolated and without any power or forms of communication with the outside world.
Some intermittent cell coverage was restored in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday evening but for most people in Gisborne to Hawke's Bay it remained down. Power was also out.
It was yesterday reported that it would be weeks or months until power could be restored after a Hawke's Bay substation was thought to be covered in floodwaters.
Civil Defence posted an update from its team in Wairoa, northern Hawke's Bay, about 2am on Wednesday to say the town had been "significantly impacted" by river flooding.
The district was without mobile and wifi connections and the message only got out via satellite.
"We are managing but we are geographically isolated and facing severe challenges.
"These include food and water supply, fuel and communications.
"We are working to ensure people’s safety and trying to provide the best services we can given our limitations."
Northland to Taranaki, including Taumarunui, Taupō and the Bay of Plenty were expected to have a mainly fine day on Wednesday, with Gisborne and Hawkes Bay in for scattered rain easing to isolated showers this morning, according to Metservice.
Whanganui to Taihape were expected to get periods of rain with more persistent rain in Wellington and Wairarapa and strong to gale southerlies easing through the day.
A body was found on the beach at Bay View, Hawke’s Bay, on Tuesday. While it was not clear if the death was flood related, the area is near Esk Valley, which had flooding to roof eaves on Tuesday. A Hawke’s Bay woman died after a bank collapsed on her home.
Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the capital had a "relatively quiet" night with no weather-related incidents of note.
"However heavy rain continues to fall around the city this morning and Wellingtonians are warned again to think twice about travelling – and to watch out for landslips and flooding," he said.
People could report slips and flooding to the council on 04 499 4444.
At least two large trees were toppled in the suburb of Wadestown overnight.