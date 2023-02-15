Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh evacuations recommended, National Emergency Management Agency at highest alert level

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis, after declaring a state of emergency for the Tararua District, speaks about the impact Cyclone Gabrielle is having on the region.

What you need to know:

A battered country is waking on Wednesday to widespread cyclone devastation, with communication and power down for many.

Metservice shortly before 5am on Wednesday had Cyclone Gabrielle’s centre lying southeast of New Zealand, and moving away. Despite weather easing for all the most-affected areas, there is no letting up yet for emergency services as a massive rescue and clean up effort is underway.

Napier City Council at 6.30am on Wednesday said flooding and inundation into Te Awa Estate was escalating.

Flooding now stretched from Maraenui Golf course to Hurunui Dr and evacuations were recommended.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) has confirmed Cyclone Gabrielle is being treated as a category four emergency – its most-severe response level.

While the system was moving away, there was no let up in the response with many communities isolated and without any power or forms of communication with the outside world.

Royal NZ Air Force Three NH90 helicopters responded to the Hawke's Bay area as part of a multi-agency response being led by the Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand. One of the tasks involved recovering people from the rooftops of their homes in Esk Valley, Napier.

Some intermittent cell coverage was restored in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday evening but for most people in Gisborne to Hawke's Bay it remained down. Power was also out.

It was yesterday reported that it would be weeks or months until power could be restored after a Hawke's Bay substation was thought to be covered in floodwaters.

Civil Defence posted an update from its team in Wairoa, northern Hawke's Bay, about 2am on Wednesday to say the town had been "significantly impacted" by river flooding.

Josh Mitchell/Supplied There's significant damage to State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

The district was without mobile and wifi connections and the message only got out via satellite.

"We are managing but we are geographically isolated and facing severe challenges.

"These include food and water supply, fuel and communications.

"We are working to ensure people’s safety and trying to provide the best services we can given our limitations."

Royal NZ Air Force The scenes from an Air Force helicopter of Esk Valley, Napier on Tuesday.

Northland to Taranaki, including Taumarunui, Taupō and the Bay of Plenty were expected to have a mainly fine day on Wednesday, with Gisborne and Hawkes Bay in for scattered rain easing to isolated showers this morning, according to Metservice.

Whanganui to Taihape were expected to get periods of rain with more persistent rain in Wellington and Wairarapa and strong to gale southerlies easing through the day.

A body was found on the beach at Bay View, Hawke’s Bay, on Tuesday. While it was not clear if the death was flood related, the area is near Esk Valley, which had flooding to roof eaves on Tuesday. A Hawke’s Bay woman died after a bank collapsed on her home.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the capital had a "relatively quiet" night with no weather-related incidents of note.

"However heavy rain continues to fall around the city this morning and Wellingtonians are warned again to think twice about travelling – and to watch out for landslips and flooding," he said.

People could report slips and flooding to the council on 04 499 4444.

At least two large trees were toppled in the suburb of Wadestown overnight.