Cyclone Gabrielle: Wairoa 'desperately in need', says mayor

A national state of emergency is in place after Cyclone Gabrielle slammed the North Island.

The weather event is being treated as a category four emergency, the most severe response level, NEMA confirms.

Two people have died overnight in Hawke's Bay.

Multiple rivers have breached their banks including the Wairoa River, flooding 10-15% of Wairoa, home to half of its population.

Several bridges have been taken out with access between Hastings and Napier now cutoff.

Cell coverage is intermittent, but remains down for most from Gisborne to Hawke's Bay. Power was also out, with the warning it could be weeks or months before it is restored.

Hawke’s Bay schools likely to remain closed all week unless parents contacted and told otherwise.

Hawke's Bay Hospital has cancelled all elective surgeries, endoscopy services and outpatient appointments for Wednesday. Acute theatre continues as well as urgent Radiology procedures.A C130 Hercules transport aircraft has been tasked with taking blood and oxygen supplies to the hospital.

Wairoa is desperately in need of assistance after it was hit by the "most catastrophic weather event" in living memory, says mayor Craig Little.

In a statement posted to social media, Little said the river rose at an unprecedented rapid rate within a very short time frame and spilled its banks.

Hundreds of people had been evacuated and parts of the district were devastated, he said. There was enough food, fuel and water for just a few days, and there were many people who could not be contacted yet.

"We have received very little help because we are so cut off and everywhere around us is in emergency mode,” he said.

The northern Hawke’s Bay town was flooded after the Wairoa River burst its banks on Tuesday. Some power had been restored but communications were still limited.

"We are geographically isolated with roads into the district closed and bridges washed away on State Highways," Little said.

"Locally, people are being asked to conserve and rationalise everything."

Evacuation sites had been set up, and the council was trying to ensure people’s safety and provide the best services it could “given our limitations, particularly our isolation”.

He thanked farmers for their help and support in evacuating people “in very scary conditions”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Central Hawke's Bay District mayor Alex Walker told RNZ it had been a "tumultuous 24hours".

Drinking water supply in the district's three biggest towns of Waipukurau, Waipawa and Otane had been inundated by floodwaters.

"All three towns have now run out of water in their reservoirs," she said.

Water stations are set up for people to access water and water for other uses is on it's way. Anyone able to get water out of the network needed to boil it, she said.

River levels had dropped but there were still concerns with more rain forecast for the region.

About 100 to 120 people were being looked after at evacuations centres in the district, but there were unquantified numbers staying with family and many rural communities were still cut off, she said.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Controller Liz Lambert said with the loss of roads, the community would be relying on supplies coming in by air.

“Wairoa only has one day’s worth of food, and enough drinking water for two days. We have made a request to Nema for enough food and water to supply the district for seven days,” she said.

Two people have died in Hawke’s Bay with evacuations still under way to residents left stranded on roofs and flooded homes as the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle continue.

Much of the region remains flooded as the region braces for continued rain with further evacuations across Napier on Wednesday, and Wairoa still cut off.

A woman died after a bank collapsed onto her home in Putorino, about 60km north of Napier, Civil Defence confirmed late on Tuesday night. Police also recovered a body from the shore of Bay View Beach in Napier late on Tuesday night, though it was not yet known if the death is connected to the flooding.

NEMA estimated about 9000 people had been evacuated across the region on Wednesday while Civil Defence centres were stood up. Residents around Te Awa Estate were asked to evacuate on Wednesday morning as floodwaters inundated the area.

Power outages have been reported for 60,000 customers across the region, Civil Defence said in a statement on Tuesday night. It is expected to take some time before power is fully restored.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said the cyclone did take people by surprise in terms of how much it had affected Hawke's Bay. The teams there were watching that closely, and the rain that came was more than forecast.

Twelve helicopters were helping with rescue missions in Hawke's Bay where there were 25 jobs outstanding of individuals or family members.

McAnulty said those were considered “remaining tasks” which might not need air assistance.

The 200 people rescued in Hawke's Bay had received treatment and their needs had been met medically or otherwise, he understood.

Tangoio marae, about 23km north of Napier, has been devastated by flooding. Silt covers the ground around the marae, which sits beside SH2, the Napier-Wairoa Rd, in the small coastal community.

The Defence Force has shared footage of locals and troops loading urgent medical supplies in Napier on Tuesday night, with deliveries from a Royal NZ Air Force helicopter.

The Napier City Council is urging everyone to conserve water.

There are widespread school closures across Hawke’s Bay and unless parents hear from their school, they should assume it is closed, the Ministry of Education said. The closures are likely to continue for the rest of the week.

Rotorforce Helicopters boss and chief pilot Joe Faram told RNZ about a dozen helicopters from the Defence Force, rescue services and private operators plucked up to 400 people to safety.

He said flying conditions were difficult.

“This is serious devastation; bridges are washed out, there's no power, no cellphone coverage. So we're just flying around [seeing] people on homes and on their roofs and having to fly in there and pick them up evacuate them and some cases animals.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Scenes from flood-hit Awatoto, south of Napier.

Flaxmere resident Henare O'Keefe said while there was devastation everywhere the spirit of the people was strong.

“It's going to take years to get over this,” he said. “The landscape is littered with tales of heroes and heroines, but you'll never hear about all of them.”

He had been visiting local community and evacuation centres to check on people rescued from around Pakowhai and Omahu in Hastings.

“I took a couple of families that were rescued from their roof by helicopter,” he said. “They were there for hours. They've lost everything.”

He said people were especially worried as the internet was down and many had been unable to contact family and friends.

“The fact we can't communicate with loved ones makes it very hard.”

About 80 RSE workers are based at Ascend Church on Swansea Rd in Flaxmere.

Mr Apple, which runs a recruitment centre for orchard workers in Hawke's Bay, confirmed some orchard workers were stranded on rooftops on Tuesday when a river burst its banks.

“The first priority is the safety and wellbeing of all Mr Apple people and would like to reassure the families of our Pacific workers that everyone is safe, and we are supporting them,” a statement from the company said. Affected workers were now in temporary accommodation.

There was a need for clothing and bedding as many people arrived wet and cold. Food had been pouring in from the community, he said.