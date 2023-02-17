Cyclone Gabrielle: What we know about the nine people who've died

Footage from a helicopter taken by rescuers Kelvin and Cam Taylor over Hawke's Bay.

Two firefighters, a toddler, and men and women living on the East Coast are among the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The ex-tropical cyclone ripped through the upper and eastern North Island this week, leaving a devastating path of destruction, particularly in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

The death toll stands at nine, with that number almost certain to rise.

Officials have grave concerns for many other people who remain unaccounted for. Those looking for friends and family can log a request via this form or contact police on 105.

This is what we know about those who’ve died so far.

SUPPLIED/Stuff From top left, clockwise: Dave van Zwanenberg, George Luke, Craig Stevens, Ivy Collins and Marie Greene.

Volunteer firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens

In the Auckland region, Fire and Emergency recovered the body of a missing volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg from a landslide in Muriwai on Wednesday afternoon. Van Zwanenberg, a veterinarian, pilot and father of two, and his colleague Craig Stevens were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Rd, when a landslide happened and the house collapsed on Monday night. Stevens was rescued, but badly injured.

Supplied Dave van Zwanenberg with his wife, Amy.

Instagram/Supplied Firefighter Craig Stevens died on Thursday after he was caught in a landslide in Muriwai on Monday.

On Thursday night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said he’d also died. Stevens has been remembered as a “dedicated and loving husband and father”.

Death of a toddler

Ella Collins Ivy Collins, 2, pictured with her mother, Ella, was swept away in rising floodwaters on Tuesday.

In Eksdale, Hawke's Bay, the body of 2-year-old Ivy Collins was found on Wednesday afternoon. The child was swept away in rising floodwaters on Tuesday.

Woman caught in a landslide

Shona Wilson, a mother-of-three aged in her late 50s, died after a bank collapsed onto her home on a farm on Matahorua Rd, Putorino on Tuesday.

A Matahorua Rd resident, communicating via Starlink Internet connected to a generator, said those living on the remote stretch of road, north of Napier, were stranded without power or phone coverage. The cyclone had hit the area hard with large slips blocking the road, and farmers had been unable to check on one another to make sure they were OK.

Body on a beach

In Napier, police found a body of a woman on the shore at Bay View on Tuesday night.

Caught in flood water

Police announced on Thursday that a man aged in his 60s was found dead in Gisborne floodwaters on Tuesday.

On Friday, police named the man as 64-year-old John Robert Dudley Coates.

Police said Coates was found in floodwaters on his Te Karaka property.

The death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

A 7th death

The body of a man, aged in his 70s, was found in Waiohiki, Hawke’s Bay on Thursday. The nearby Tutaekuri River burst its banks earlier in the week, causing the bridge linking Waiohiki and Napier to wash out on Tuesday and leading to evacuations in Taradale.

Supplied/Stuff Marie Greene was found dead in the roof cavity of her Puketapu home, her daughter says.

Marie Greene

Marie Greene last spoke to her daughter Rachel about 8pm on Monday. The pair agreed she would stay inside her cottage on Dartmoor Rd in Puketapu, west of Napier, unless she was forced out by flooding.

Less than 12 hours later, the Tutaekuri River burst its bank and sent a torrent of water towards Puketapu - and Marie Greene’s home.

On Friday, Rachel Greene said she received the call she’d been dreading - her mother’s body had been found in the roof cavity of her cottage by her landlord’s son.

Greene said her mother was generous and kind and would “light up a room”.

Supplied George Luke was the father of Isaac Luke.

League stalwart dies

George Luke, the father of former Kiwi rugby league star Issac Luke, died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital after a car he was in was reportedly hit by a slip on the Taihape-Napier Rd in Hawke’s Bay as Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand.

