Cyclone Gabrielle: What we know about those who've died

Footage from a helicopter taken by rescuers Kelvin and Cam Taylor over Hawke's Bay.

The discovery of a body in Gisborne has taken the Cyclone Gabrielle death toll to five, while authorities and emergency responders fear there are more to come.

Ex-tropical cyclone ripped through the upper and eastern North Island this week, leaving a devastating path of destruction in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

On Thursday morning, police said a body had been found in Gisborne. It’s believed the person died after they were caught in flood water. The recovery of the body takes the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to five.

However, those assisting with helicopter rescues have reported sightings of at least one body in the floodwaters. Crews have been told by those winched to safety of family members washed away.

This is what we know about the deaths so far.

Supplied Dave van Zwanenberg with his wife, Amy.

Volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg

In the Auckland region, Fire and Emergency recovered the body of a missing volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg from a landslide in Muriwai on Wednesday afternoon. Van Zwanenberg, a veterinarian, pilot and father of two, and his colleague Craig Stevens were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Rd, when a landslide happened and the house collapsed on Monday night. Stevens was rescued, but badly injured and remains in hospital.

Death of a toddler

In Eksdale, Hawke's Bay, the body of a toddler was found on Wednesday afternoon. The child is thought to have been caught in rising floodwaters on Tuesday.

Woman caught in a landslide

Civil Defence confirmed a Hawke’s Bay woman died after a bank collapsed onto her Matahorua Rd, Putorino home on Tuesday. Emergency services had attempted to locate and rescue the trapped woman but were unable to reach her.

A Matahorua Rd resident, communicating via Starlink Internet connected to a generator, said those living on the remote stretch of road, north of Napier, were stranded without power or phone coverage. The cyclone had hit the area hard with large slips blocking the road, and farmers had been unable to check on one another to make sure they were OK.

Body on a beach

In Napier, police found a body of a woman on the shore at Bay View on Tuesday night.

Caught in flood water

Police announced on Thursday that a person had died, after it’s believed they got caught in flood water in Gisborne.

More than 1400 people have been reported as uncontactable, police said on Wednesday.

