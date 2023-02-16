Cyclone Gabrielle: Severe thunderstorm watch for areas already devastated by floods

Rainfall rates could get up to 40mm an hour during localised downpours, and there could be hail.

MetService is warning of a risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and into the night for the flood-hit areas of Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, as well as South Waikato, Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, and Taupō.

Just after 4pm on Thursday, Metservice’s weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Waiptapu, Waikite Valley, Waireka and Guthrie.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James warned that “although thunderstorms through Tairāwhiti Gisborne ranges of this sort are not normally an issue, this extra rainfall could exacerbate the already vulnerable area”.

“This event is going to be very localised – and will be very different to the widespread rain from the last few days – but with ground already sodden and rivers still high, even localised rain will be problematic,” James said.

“A few showers” are set to hang around into Friday morning, but the weekend will see more settled weather across the country, he said.

The forecasting agency issued the severe thunderstorm watch shortly before 8am on Thursday, and they will be in place from 3pm to 10pm.

“An upper trough crosses the North Island this afternoon and evening, generating very unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island with scattered thunderstorms bringing localised heavy rain and hail,” MetService said.

James said any thunderstorms that do form “will be short-lived and fast moving”.

Rainfall rates could get up to 40mm an hour during localised downpours, and there is a chance of rain in the Bay of Plenty region.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService said.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Any severe thunderstorms would be isolated, and thunderstorm activity would die away overnight.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes added that the heavy rainfall forecasted in central New Zealand was the “tail end of Cyclone Gabrielle”.

MetService reiterated the National Emergency Management Agency’s advice that, as storms approach, people should:

Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows

Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside

Get back to land, if outdoors on the water

Move cars under cover or away from trees

Secure any loose objects around your property

Check that drains and gutters are clear

Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also: