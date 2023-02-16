MetService issues severe thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay

Rainfall rates could get up to 40mm an hour during localised downpours, and there could be hail.

MetService is warning of a risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and into the night for the flood-hit areas of Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, as well as Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, and Taupō.

The forecasting agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch shortly before 8am Thursday.

“An upper trough crosses the North Island this afternoon and evening, generating very unstable conditions over northern and central parts of the North Island with scattered thunderstorms bringing localised heavy rain and hail,” MetService said.

Between 3pm and 10pm Thursday, a few of the thunderstorms could be severe about Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, eastern Taupō, the ranges of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService said.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Any severe thunderstorms would be isolated, and thunderstorm activity would die away overnight.