Cyclone Gabrielle: Hawke's Bay family sheltered in barn eaves for 8 hours after river burst

A group of Eskdale residents spent several hours stranded in the eaves of their barn as floodwaters overwhelmed their property.

Harrowing tales of rescue continue to emerge across Hawke’s Bay where 300 people have been rescued from cars, trees, rooftops and stranded hillsides.

A group of six Eskdale residents, including two children, spent several hours stranded on the roof of their barn as floodwaters overwhelmed their property.

Claire O’Connor-Bryant​ had been monitoring the bad weather since early on Tuesday morning and by 2.30am knew things were bad after her flatmate, a volunteer firefighter, texted her to say things were serious.

“If she hadn't done this we would be dead. The water rose so fast we never would have got out if we were sleeping.”

The Esk Valley was one of the hardest hit areas, with many residents caught out when the Esk River burst its banks early on Tuesday morning. Two bodies have been recovered from this area.

Claire O'connor-Bryant/Supplied The group of six sheltered in the eaves of a barn for eight hours before breaking through a skylight when they heard a helicopter.

O’Connor-Bryant’s house is almost a metre off the ground, but when she opened her doors she found water was already at the bottom of them. She went to wake her 10-year-old son and told him to get dressed.

By the time she was in the dining room, the water was bubbling through the floorboards. By the time they got out the front door having grabbed jackets and keys, the water at the door was waist deep.

“We stepped down the steps into above waist water. We had to walk about 50 metres to the vintage wooden barn.”

They got maybe 15 metres when the swell got too big. She screamed for her neighbour Pete White and his 22-year-old autistic son, who pulled them against the current to the barn. He went back to grab another neighbour Devon and his 4-year-old.

Claire O'connor-Bryant/Supplied Claire O’Connor-Bryant, her 10-year-old son, along with neighbours Peter and his 22-year-old son, and Devon and his 4-year-old boy spent a sleepless night in the eaves of her barn after floodwaters from the Esk River rose rapidly.

The group of six clambered up a stepladder to a high shelf that was mounted on a false wall where they remained until they were airlifted, having broken through a skylight when they heard the chopper, about 10.30am – eight hours later.

O’Connor-Bryant left with the three kids as each helicopter had a limit of four people and landed on Le Quesne Rd in Bay View. The two dads were dropped off later with an elderly couple.

Scott Dockary/Supplied Homes in the Esk Valley have been left with deep layers of silt and other flood debris as the floodwaters receded.

A local couple later drove them to the fire station in Bay View and she was now staying with family in Napier.

She worried there would be a lot more people in the valley in similar positions who had been caught out.

Returning to her house on Thursday she said it was a “write-off” and there was forestry slash everywhere.

O’Connor-Bryant said an emergency phone alert sent at 5.30am should have been pushed earlier.