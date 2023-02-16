Floodwater and debris take out bridges across Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti

At least six bridges across Hawke’s Bay have been destroyed as raging floodwaters hurled debris down rivers leaving many communities isolated and cut off.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s heavy rain and high winds ripped through parts of the North Island this week, leaving a path of destruction across regions including Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said on Thursday that 15 bridges across the region were closed.

Another six had been destroyed, including the Brookfields Bridge, Rissington Bridge, Dartmoor Bridge, Hawkston Rd Bridge, Redcliffe Bridge, and Vicarage Rd Bridge.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's worst storm? Cyclone Gabrielle in charts

* What is slash and why is it so dangerous in bad weather?

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Town cut off as Wairoa River bursts its banks, flooding homes of about half its population



The Clive Bridge (SH51) over the Ngaruroro River, opened on Wednesday night briefly restoring access between Napier and Hastings before it was closed midday on Thursday for “safety assessments”.

It is hoped the Tutaekuri River Bridge (SH50 – the Hawke's Bay expressway) will reopen within the next 24 hours.

John Cowpland / alphapix The flooded Tutaekuri River took out several bridges.

A rail bridge between Clive and Napier has also been washed out.

Bridge engineers and roading crews are continuing to assess these road closures and in many cases waiting for floodwaters to recede.

Here are some of the bridges that have been taken out:

Brookfields Bridge (Tutaekuri River, Pakowhai)

Dramatic footage showed the one lane Brookfields Bridge over the Tutaekuri River, which connected parts of Hastings and Napier, succumbing to a large build up of debris in the floodwaters.

A large section in the middle washed away.

John Cowpland / alphapix The Brookfields Bridge is impassable after floodwaters from the swollen Tutaekuri River tore through.

Redclyffe Bridge (Tutaekuri River, Waiohiki)

As residents of Taradale and Waiohiki evacuated from rising floodwaters when the swollen Tutatekuri River burst its banks, the Redclyffe Bridge was also overwhelmed.

The road had been closed from early Tuesday with large debris, including what appeared to be a shipping container, already pushed up against the bridge which later collapsed.

Dartmoor Bridge (Tutaekuri River, Puketapu)

A horse became stranded on the rood of a building near Dartmoor Rd after floodwaters from the Tutaekuri rose rapidly.

New Zealand Equestrian Scene/Facebook The horse later died.

Vicarage Rd Bridge (Tutaekuri River, Puketapu)

Residents around Puketapu were among the many evacuated.

Esk River Bridge (Esk River, Eskdale)

Eskdale, one of the hardest hit settlements in the region, also lost its bridge to floodwaters as the Esk River stormed the valley.

Rissington Bridge (Mangaone River, Rissington )

The iconic bailey bridge linking the remote rural community of Rissington has also washed away. Residents in this area have largely been evacuated after they were being cut off.

1 NEWS The bridge over the Waikari River connecting Napier and Wairoa has nearly been completely washed away.

In 2021, the historic bridge underwent strengthening works to accommodate heavier and taller vehicles.

Bridges in northern Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti were also washed out or severely damaged. Several bridges on StH2 between Napier and Wairoa have been significantly damaged or destroyed.

Wairoa also lost road access as the Mohaka Bridge on SH2 to the south was damaged, with the northern Hawke’s Bay town still isolated.

Hikuwai Bridge (Hikuwai River, Tolaga Bay)

The Hikuwai River reached around 14m in the early hours of Tuesday morning – during Cyclone Bola the level was 14.3m. A large build up of slash was observed before aerial photos showed the bridge had collapsed.

kiri allan/Supplied Forestry slash knocks out Hikuwai Bridge, north of Tolaga Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Other rivers in the region did break records including the Te Arai, which reached 4.9m – the highest since records began in 1983. The previous high was 3.5m.

The Waipaoa River got to 12.8m – this is also the highest recorded level since records began.The Waiapu, the region’s biggest river, reached 8m – this is the highest on record since 1975.