New study will look at link between Tongan eruption and Cyclone Gabrielle

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption on January 15 caught on camera. (Video first published April 2022).

A new international study will examine whether the eruption of a Tongan volcano last year can be linked to extreme weather events experienced in New Zealand, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

NIWA principal atmosphere and climate scientist Olaf Morgenstern said there was no established link between the events, but it is believed the eruption increased the earth’s temperature.

The underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sent about 58,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools of seawater into the earth’s stratosphere when it erupted in January 2022.

“That water acts like a shield and enhances the green house emissions and enhances the warming,” Morgenstern said.

READ MORE:

* The dynamics that probably made Cyclone Gabrielle that bit worse

* Red weather warnings spread as Cyclone Gabrielle hits Aotearoa

* 'Waves went over the rooftops': Massive Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami sent people running, leaving them displaced even a year on



One year later, a preliminary calculation has been done that suggests the eruption increased the earth’s surface by 0.1C.

That’s a very small amount in terms of the overall global warming behind the increase in extreme weather events being experienced in the North Island, he said.

“The idea that New Zealand has been hit this summer by a deluge of rain is entirely consistent with what we expect based on global warming.”

MetService Ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle has destroyed homes, roads and lives as it passed by the north and east of New Zealand.

An international modelling exercise has been initiated to look at the climactic effects of the Tongan volcano eruption.

It would be at least two years before there were any confirmed conclusions from the research, he said.

Last year Stuff reported that powerful volcanic eruptions like Pinatubo or Krakatoa actually cooled the Earth's surface temperature because the gas, dust and ash they spew reflects sunlight into space.

CONSULATE OF THE KINGDOM OF TONGA/TWITTER The aftermath of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption. The volcano, located about 30 kilometres from the Tongan island of Fonuafo'ou, sent plumes of ash and rock to neighbouring islands and triggered a tsunami.

But water vapour sent into the atmosphere can trap heat, and the excess amount from the Tonga volcano could stay in the stratosphere for up to 10 years before it fully dissipated.

The warming effect of the water vapour was expected to be small and researchers did not believe it would be enough to exacerbate the climate crisis.

Scientists recorded the highest ash plume ever measured after the Tongan eruption and a 58 kilometre aerosol cloud “overshoot” that touched space beyond the mesosphere.

It also triggered the largest number of lightning bolts recorded for any type of natural event and created “sonic booms” (atmospheric pressure waves) and tsunami that travelled the entire world.