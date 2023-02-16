Extraordinary images capture destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Esk Valley

Severe flooding damage can be seen on Thursday.

Scenes of utter destruction have emerged from the flood-ravaged Esk Valley near Napier, as Urban Search and Rescue workers go door-to-door looking for survivors.

Vehicles and homes are swamped, power lines are down, in one spot a sofa sits precariously atop a tree stump, its untouched cushions a stark contrast to the sea of silt around it.

These are what remain after floodwaters tore through the area during Cyclone Gabrielle in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Esk Valley was one of the hardest hit areas in Hawke's Bay after the Esk River burst its bank.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Hawke's Bay family sheltered in barn eaves for 8 hours after river burst

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Efforts to restore essential services underway in Hawke's Bay where more deaths expected

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Body seen in floodwaters, fears of more deaths than confirmed four

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh evacuations recommended, National Emergency Management Agency at highest alert level



Among the five deaths confirmed so far was that of a young child whose body was found in Eskdale.

Stuff visual journalist Chris Skelton captured the devastation on Thursday.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Severe flooding damage can be seen in Hawke's Bay on Thursday.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Destruction in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the area.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Houses and vehicles have been destroyed.

Chris Skelton/ Stuff/Stuff Urban search and rescue workers in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Chris Skelton/ Stuff/Stuff USAR at work in Esk Valley on Thursday.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Widespread destruction was visible on Thursday.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A van sits atop a pile of silt and debris.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Powerlines hang precariously after widespread destruction in the area.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A bus and a car are buried in mud.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mud and silt almost bury a van.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A couch, cushions and throw appear undamaged.