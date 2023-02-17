Cyclone Gabrielle officially 'one of worst storms in NZ's living history'

Pakowhai is one of the hardest hit areas around Napier.

Cyclone Gabrielle is one of the worst storms to hit Aotearoa in living history, the MetService says.

“Like Cyclone Bola in 1988, Giselle that caused the Wahine disaster in 1968, and the unnamed cyclone of 1936, Gabrielle caused shocking impacts to the North Island,” MetService head of weather communications Lisa Murray said, in an overview of the cyclone that has dissipated to the east of the country.

“Few weather events are as terrifying or as powerful as a tropical cyclone,” she said.

“Gabrielle is one of the worst storms to hit Aotearoa New Zealand in living history.”

During the three days of severe weather, Murray said Aotearoa was hit with rainfall amounts of 300-400mm, or more in some places, and wind gusts of 130 to 140kph or more.

Waves were recorded as high as 11 metres along some coasts.

“It is no wonder that the North Island experienced the devastating impacts,” Murray said.

supplied/Stuff A satellite image with the centre of Cyclone Gabrielle north of the Bay of Plenty, taken at 8.20am on Tuesday.

While climate scientists believed the number of ex-tropical cyclones affecting New Zealand might remain about the same, or perhaps even decline, Murray said it was expected they would become more severe as the planet continued to warm.

“That will mean tropical cyclones will be of a higher category bringing stronger winds, heavier rain, and more problems from wind damage, flooding and storm surge.”

The Southern Hemisphere season for tropical cyclones is normally November 1 to April 30.

“The South Pacific can expect on average about nine tropical cyclones a year, but there are exceptions.

MetService/Stuff This cyclone track map shows the forecast path of Gabrielle as at 7am on February 13.

“Of this nine, on average usually one affects Aotearoa New Zealand. There have been years when we have seen more than that – as has happened in the last two months with Cyclone Hale and now Gabrielle.”

Murray said the region was in a La Nina phase, which was conducive to tropical cyclones forming in and around the Coral Sea near Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

“This is a breeding ground for many of the cyclones that have impacted Aotearoa New Zealand historically.”

“There is a likely regime change from La Nina to a neutral climate state over the next month. There won’t be a tangible change to our weather maps through the rest of this summer whilst the atmosphere catches up.”

The reason why Gabrielle was so destructive, Murray said, was because as the cyclone passed the country it had an extremely low central pressure of 966.6hPa, as recorded at Great Mercury Island.

“The lower the pressure, the more intense the winds and therefore the greater the impacts of the storm.”

MetService/Stuff Rain swamps the North Island as seen by the blue and yellow radar imagery with a cluster of thunderstorms over the Coromandel Peninsula.

The very low pressure of Gabrielle combined with the size and width of the cyclone, covering hundreds of kilometres, spread strong winds across a huge part of the North Island all at once.

“This extremely low central pressure also influenced the oceans.

“It raised the level of the ocean at our coast and combined with energetic swell, storm surge, onshore gales and large accumulations of rain literally caused inundation and impeded the rivers outflow to the seas.”

Murray said the cyclone’s impact was exacerbated by extensive rainfall on January 27 hitting northern areas, in particular Auckland, and also Northland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

“This left these regions in a vulnerable state so the rainfall and strong winds from Gabrielle had a more extensive impact due to the sodden ground.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle has left widespread damage in Hawke’s Bay.

The numbers

Rain:

Whangarei had the heaviest 24-hour rainfall recorded for any weather station for this event, from 8am February 12 to 8am February 13 183.8mm was recorded. However, power and communications outages affecting some of MetService weather stations mean places could have seen much more than this.

More than 200mm of rain was recorded around the Auckland region with Waitakere recording the most at 248mm.

Gisborne Airport recorded 185.3mm until power and communications at 2am Tuesday.

Napier Airport recorded its wettest February day from 8am, February 13, to 8am February 14, recording 175.8mm, which was also its second-wettest day of all time (since records began in 1950).

Gabrielle has contributed to the wettest start to the year since records began for Whangarei, Auckland Airport, Whitianga, Tauranga, Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Napier.

Whangarei, Auckland and Napier have had more than five times more rain than the average 46-day start to the year. Gisborne has had four times more rain.

Wind:

As Cyclone Gabrielle started impacting the North Island on February 12, Cape Reinga weather station recorded a gust of 141kph. This was an indication of things to come.

As the system moved down and east of the country many areas were impacted by gale force constant wind as well as extreme gusts.

Whangaparaoa recorded a gust of 132kph on February 13.

Auckland Harbour Bridge recorded a gust of 115 kph.

New Plymouth Airport had a gust of 128kph on February 14, which was also the fourth-strongest gust in 50 years of records at that station.

Waves:

The biggest wave recorded during the event was 10.9m in the Bay of Islands.

Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted tides. Storm surge of over 0.5m was experienced in places along the northern and eastern coasts of the North Island as well as parts of the South Island as the system moved away to the east.

Coastal inundation and flooding were amplified due to storm surge associated with the event – either by directly inundating the coastal area or by reducing the ability of rivers to run the increased volume of water that feeds into the river networks.

Jaymin McGuire/Supplied Vehicles underwater at Whakapara in Northland.

Regional breakdown

Data collected from 12am Sunday to 7am Wednesday:

Northland

250-400 mm of rain was recorded across the region with the largest amount recorded at Glenbervie.

Forest (408.7mm). Whangarei Airport received 320.4mm. Wind gusts over 130 kph were recorded in the most exposed stations with 141 kph recorded at Cape Reinga. Whangarei Airport recorded a gust of 102kph.

Auckland

More than 200mm of rain was recorded around the region with Waitakere recording the most (248mm).

Wind gusts of up to 130-150 kph were recorded at the most exposed sites. Auckland Harbour Bridge recorded 115kph and the airport recorded 78kph.

Coromandel Peninsula

The Pinnacles station in the ranges recorded 447mm of rain and other elevated stations received 220-270 mm. Whitianga recorded 170.6 mm, Golden Valley (near Waihi) experienced wind gusts of up to 109kph.

Bay of Plenty

The highest rainfall recorded in the region was at Queenshead (163.5mm). Tauranga recorded 122.7 mm, Rotorua 86.1mm, Whakatane 82.8mm, and Te Puke 78.6mm. Wind gusts recorded in the area were between 80-90 kph.

Tairāwhiti / Gisborne

The largest rainfall accumulation was recorded in Hikuwai where 488mm of rain fell. Several other stations (mainly in the ranges) recorded more than 400mm. Gisborne Airport received 185.3mm, although due to power cuts it stopped recording after 2am Tuesday.

Wind gusts were recorded across the region up to 93 kph..

Hawke’s Bay

Elevated stations in the ranges recorded the most with Pukeorapa receiving 337.5mm. Napier Airport recorded 203.8mm and Hastings recorded 143.8mm.

Wind gusts were recorded up to 90 kph with exposed stations near the coast reaching higher such as Cape Kidnappers (131 kph).

Wairarapa

The most rainfall was recorded at elevated stations in the ranges, between 180-280mm. Masterton

Airport received 62mm. Exposed stations near the coast recorded high wind gusts - Cape Turnagain recorded 146 km/h and Castlepoint recorded 113 kph.

Taranaki

Rainfall was moderate with 30-45mm recorded across the region, but the wind was very strong.

New Plymouth Airport recorded gusts of up to 128 kph.

Whanganui

Rainfall of 60-90mm was recorded around the region and gusts of 98kph were experienced at Whanganui Airport.

Wellington

Highest accumulations were recorded in northern and eastern parts of the Hutt Valley (100-160mm). Mt Kaukau (an elevated site) recorded the highest gust of 146kph, around the city gusts of up to 100kph were experienced.

Marlborough

Snowflake Ridge (a very elevated site) recorded 230mm of rain. Other stations around the region recorded up to 100-130mm. Kaikoura received 59. 8mm and Picton received 59.5mm. Cape

Campbell recorded wind gusts of up to 93kph and Kaikoura recorded 65kph.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Auckland Central Fire Station's flag flies at half-mast for the firefighter who died in a Muriwai house slip caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

How it formed

Cyclone Gabrielle originated as a small low north of Fiji in early February.

Although initially weak, it moved slowly westwards into the Coral Sea (south of the Solomon Islands) during Waitangi weekend where conditions were favourable for the low to intensify into a tropical cyclone.

Three of the key ingredients that helped the tropical cyclone’s formation were:

1. Very warm sea surface temperatures in the Coral Sea of around 30 °C

2. Abundant moisture.

3. Light winds higher up in the atmosphere.

Even at this early stage, there were indications it might track towards the upper North Island after becoming a tropical cyclone, although the exact path was uncertain.

Lie Tu'imoala Tongan RSE workers stranded on a Napier rooftop in Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle.

When did MetService know Gabrielle was threat?

Ten days ahead of its impacts being felt in Aotearoa, MetService raised the potential of a tropical cyclone developing in the Coral Sea.

From that point it was monitored more closely to see if it would form. As it developed MetService shared this information with the public and authorities.

The cyclone formed over open waters south of the Solomon Islands and was officially named by Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (who are the Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre with responsibility for naming cyclones in the Coral Sea) on February 8.

As the system moved closer to Aotearoa, and in the early hours of February 11, the responsibility for forecasting the track of the tropical cyclone was handed to Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Wellington, which is run by MetService.

MetService began issuing Severe Weather Watches for heavy rain and strong wind from February 9, followed on February 11 by a number of the watch areas being upgraded to orange warnings.

The first of a swathe of MetService red warnings for wind and rain associated with Cyclone Gabrielle were issued that afternoon.

A total of five MetService Red Warnings for Rain (Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay) and four MetService Red Warnings for Wind (Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Taranaki) were issued over the course of the intensive three-day event.