Cyclone Gabrielle: State highways left unrecognisable in the wake of the floods

Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road, which is still closed to the public, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

Major state highways are unrecognisable in the wake of the cyclone, with slips, washouts and flooding making roads undriveable.

On Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s map, a network of red and black lines showing “caution needed” and “road blocked” spread out from Hawke’s Bay.

The roads could take years to fix. Earlier in the week Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was time to “get real” about the roading network and move roads which were in particularly vulnerable locations.

“It is going to be expensive. It’s going to require some big calls,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: In Hawke's Bay, a week of devastation that time forgot

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What you need to know in your region

* Floodwater and debris take out bridges across Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti



Wayne Oldfield, emergency spokesperson at Waka Kotahi, said work to restore essential supply routes to Gisborne was the “absolute number one priority” and all available people and resources were being directed there.

"We are hugely thankful to the hard-working men and women on our contracting crews who are doing the hard yards to re-open these critical transport links.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Washouts caused serious damage on State Highway 2 from Napier to Wairoa.

“Many of these people live in areas which have been badly affected by the storm, and they are getting on with this vital work even as their own friends and families are affected,” Oldfield said.

Advice from Civil Defence and councils is to drive with caution as many roads in these areas have been damaged, or are still being obstructed by slips and debris. Drive to the conditions.

Gisborne

The Tairāwhiti region is the number one priority for Waka Kotahi, because the towns there are totally cut off when state highways close. Gisborne District Council reports 10 bridges washed out and more roads damaged and washed out.

State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne was damaged by the storm and slips are still moving on the road. This road is closed between 7pm and 7am to avoid the risk of debris or slips coming down in the night.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Roads through Te Karaka, on the way from Ōpōtiki to Gisborne, were covered in flood water.

The time restrictions have been lifted from the section of State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Wairoa. This part of State Highway 2 is now open.

State Highway 35 is open between Tolaga Bay to Gisborne, but road users are advised to take care because of slips, fallen trees, and debris which remain in the area.

State Highway 35 is closed north of Tolaga Bay until Te Puia Springs – the bridge over the Hikuwai River has collapsed and the surrounding roads were damaged by flooding. An alternative is being worked on but will take time, according to Tairāwhiti Civil Defence.

kiri allan/Supplied Forestry slash knocks out Hikuwai Bridge, on State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The section of State Highway 35 from Te Puia Springs to Hicks Bay has reopened, but slips, trees, and debris remain on the road. Take care and allow extra time.

Wairoa

Near Wairoa, major roads are covered in earth and trees. Slips are visible on the steep sections of road.

The section of State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Wairoa has reopened, with no time restrictions.

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa is closed. Images show Devil’s Elbow, the notoriously dangerous hairpin bend on the route, washed out and covered in mud and vegetation.

Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle destruction in Hawke's Bay: 'Devil's Elbow' on the Napier-Wairoa Road on SH2.

State Highway 38 from Lake Waikaremoana to Wairoa is also closed because of the flooding and washouts.

Oldfield from Waka Kotahi said the agency was focused on making sure isolated communities had access to resources.

Napier

Official advice from Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management is to only travel if it is essential. People driving between Napier and Hastings are asked to use the expressway and save the Clive river bridge on State Highway 51 for essential workers.

State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupō road, which runs through Eskdale, was seriously damaged in the cyclone. The alternative route to Taupō takes more than five hours, requiring a detour south to Palmerston North.

Images show the road is covered with silt and vegetation, with contractors having to excavate to clear the road.

John Cowpland / alphapix Damage to State Highway 5 in Esk Valley north of Napier on Saturday, 18 February 2023. Photo by John Cowpland / alphapix

The expressway between Napier and Hastings, State Highway 2, is open. But there are speed restrictions along the way and a detour in place because of a closure between Evenden Rd and Pakowhai Rd.

About ten non-state highway bridges have also been totally washed away in the flood.

Hastings

Hastings District Council lists ten bridges as destroyed and about 40 roads as closed.

Due to safety inspections, the Clive Bridge on State Highway 51, connecting Napier and Hastings, is closed to all traffic except emergency services and critical workers. The bridge has not collapsed, contrary to rumours spread earlier in the week.

Juan Zarama/Stuff The Clive Bridge on State Highway 51 is closed except to emergency services and critical workers.

Most of State Highway 50 is closed, from Maraekakaho Rd and through Tikokino.

There is another road closure on State Highway 50, the bridge over the Ngaruroro River at Fernhill is closed because of the flooding. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.