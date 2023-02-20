Plea to stop sending goods to Cyclone Gabrielle-hit areas

National party leader Christopher Luxon says a raft of changes are needed, including to immigration settings, to help Aotearoa recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

An emergency responder is urging people who want to help those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle to donate money instead of food, water and other goods.

Lisa Glass is a member of the emergency management assistance team in Wairoa and is helping to support local responders.

Her comments echoed those of Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management on Friday to donate cash instead of goods.

Glass said Wairoa regained access to water on Sunday, and it was confirmed safe to drink today.

"We have food in the supermarket, and we have finally got internet back, so people can actually buy food with Eftpos,” she said.

"We have been organising emergency food for cut off and isolated people who need it, but for most people, they can get food and water as normal now."

Lisa Glass/Supplied Emergency responder Lisa Glass is issuing a plea for people to send cash instead of goods to help Cyclone Gabrielle victims.

Glass said vast quantities of donated food is coming into Wairoa.

“While it’s very kind and meant with the absolute best of intentions, it’s very difficult to keep track of it and distribute it properly,” she said.

"People who aren’t in need have intercepted deliveries we didn’t even know were coming, and we had to pull people off other tasks to sort and organise these massive deliveries."

Glass said food and water is not what people need right now.

"The mayor wants people to support local businesses that have been hard hit … the real issues are accommodation and housing and the only thing that can help with that is money,” she said.

"If people are able to donate, a legitimate charity like Red Cross or the various mayoral relief funds are the way to go."

Glass said donated goods are always a logistical nightmare in emergencies.

Lisa Glass/Supplied Glass said it is difficult to keep track of and distribute goods coming in, and cash donations help with accommodation and housing.

“The worst are donated clothes and random goods. They end up piled high in warehouses because they don’t meet people’s needs,” she said.

“In previous emergency events I’ve seen stiletto heels and a waterbed donated – a waterbed in a flood! Most people are trying to do something kind and helpful, but you do sometimes wonder."