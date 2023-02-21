Cyclone Gabrielle: Napier residents turn out to watch arrival of HMNZS Canterbury

Locals watched the arrival of the eagerly anticipated HMNZS Canterbury late on Tuesday afternoon.

As one naval ship departs the port city of Napier, another one laden with fresh supplies needed for the Cyclone Gabrielle response, another arrived much to the excitement of residents.

Locals lined the fence line above the port and parts of the waterfront to watch the arrival of the eagerly anticipated HMNZS Canterbury late on Tuesday afternoon.

It had been a chaotic week for Napier couple Jeremy Egerton​ and Jo Pinkham​ sorting out transport arrangements for their business and cancelling their wedding which had been set to take place in Waipataki, north of the city, on Friday.

They grabbed some fish and chips to enjoy with their three daughters up at the Bluff Hill Lookout as the ship came through after hearing about it on the radio.

The family had also been to drop supplies out at Puketapu and had seen how bad things were in other parts of the region.

“It’s obviously going to be a long journey, so we need as much support as possible,” he said.

The HMNZS Canterbury departed Lyttelton on Monday evening, loaded with supplies including five bailey bridges, six utility vehicles, 20 generators, 50 gas bottles, and 120 emergency packs, as well as specialist staff from other government agencies such as Environment Canterbury, St John’s, and Waka Kotahi.

Ten-year-old Beth Egerton​ understood how important the ship’s arrival would be, while her younger sisters were just excited to see the “big army ship”, something they’d never experienced before.

“I’m excited to see it because it’s bringing in supplies to help people with the flooding.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jeremy Egerton and Jo Pinkham with daughters Milly Egerton, 8, Bella Egerton, 5, and Beth Egerton,10 brought fish and chips.

Taradale couple Craig​ and Islay Stewart​ had also come out to watch the ship’s arrival.

“It’s absolutely amazing the bridge equipment it will be bringing,” she said adding there was a long way to go but they had already made good progress.

While the Navy was a regular presence at the Art Deco concert, cancelled for a third time this year, it was good to see it being put to use Craig said.

He likened it to the arrival of the HMS Veronica after the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake.

“This event is going to go down in history.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Locals lined the fence line above the Napier Port and parts of the waterfront to watch the arrival of the HMNZS Canterbury.

Joint Forces commander Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour earlier likened the response to the Christchurch Earthquake saying it had a “similar feel ... in terms of scale”.

He was the commander of HMNZS Canterbury that was in Lyttelton Harbour when the 2011 earthquake struck.

The Canterbury is described as a multi-role vessel with facilities to accommodate up to 365 personnel.

Brett Lawson Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road, which is still closed to the public, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

It can be used to deploy personnel, vehicles and cargo using conventional port infrastructure or directly ship-to-shore using Landing Craft, boats or helicopter airlift.

The HMNZS Te Mana arrived in the city on Friday and berthed at Napier Port where it offloaded 26 tonnes of stores including 20,000 litres of water and six tonnes of emergency aid including electricity generators.

It departed on Tuesday morning.