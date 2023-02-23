Chance of tropical cyclone developing in the Pacific next week, MetService says

Following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, MetService says there’s a chance another tropical cyclone could develop next week.

Late February and early March were the peak of the tropical cyclone season for the Southern Hemisphere, MetService said in a release on Wednesday evening.

“Historically, this is the most likely time of year for tropical cyclones to form, with a greater than 50% chance of a cyclone forming or persisting over any 7-day period,” meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Next week, activity in the tropics was expected to amplify, with a risk of a tropical cyclone developing.

If a tropical cyclone did form, there was a chance it could follow a south or southeastward trajectory towards New Zealand late in the week.

METVUW The Pacific forecast for Sunday March 5.

“It’s important to note this is only one possibility, there are several other paths which a cyclone could follow, which would steer it away from the country,” MetService said.

Each day designated tropical forecasters assessed the risk of any tropical systems affecting New Zealand.

MetService/Supplied Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle soon after it formed in the Tropics a fortnight ago.

In an update on Wednesday evening, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there were no tropical lows in the Coral Sea at the time.

The chance of a tropical cyclone developing in the Coral Sea was “very low” through to Monday, increasing to “low” next Tuesday and Wednesday.