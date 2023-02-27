By The Numbers: The Auckland Anniversary floods, one month on

A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater. (Video February 2023)

A month ago to the day, Aucklanders had to swim for their lives as floodwaters engulfed homes on Auckland’s wettest day ever recorded.

The deluge flooded the city, drove hundreds from their homes and there are still thousands feeling the ongoing impact of the downpour as they search for places to live.

Here’s what the numbers tell us about how the flood is still affecting Aucklanders.

READ MORE:

* Auckland floods: Defence Force called in as region braces for more wild weather

* Retired teacher who died in Auckland floods remembered as hardworking, caring

* Auckland floods: Man found in culvert 'helping someone' before he died, friends says



4

The floods claimed four lives – two in Wairau Valley, one in Onewhero and another in Remuera.

Daniel Mark Miller, 34, of Wairau Valley was the first to be named after he found dead in a culvert on Target Rd. He had been helping others before he died.

Surfer and arborist Daniel Newth was also found dead in the Wairau Valley area when he was swept into the storm water drains while kayaking.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Families gather at the Wesley Primary School’s displacement shelter following Friday night’s storm across Auckland.

Retired school teacher Dave Young, 58, died when he was swept away in floodwaters in the rural Waikato town of Onewhero, where he was a retired teacher.

The body of long-time Motat volunteer Dave Lennard was found after a landslide brought down his house on Shore Rd in Remuera.

16

On Monday, Auckland Emergency Management was reporting that 16 people had slept in their civil defence centres and shelters around Auckland overnight from Sunday.

Just a week earlier that number sat at 104, but people are being drip fed back into emergency and temporary housing after being displaced.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tamaki Drive in Auckland saw a massive landslide during the floods.

There are four civil defence centres still open, but only Te Pae o Kura in Henderson is open 24 hours a day.

53

There are still 53 roads across the region that are closed or have restricted access due to storm damage, according to Auckland Transport.

Some work may take months or years to complete.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Safunga and Seve Uatea’s house on Clover Drive was swamped in Auckland’s intense rain.

7000

So far nearly 7000 house inspections have been completed throughout Tāmaki Makaurau. Of those houses, 357 have been red stickered, meaning entry to the property is prohibited, as it “is no longer safe or significantly compromised”.

A further 943 have yellow stickers plastered on the outside, giving only restricted entry to part of the building, either for living or retrieving items.

40,000

There have so far been an estimated 40,000 insurance claims, according to the latest numbers from the Insurance Council of New Zealand.

But, given that the council said it was the largest ever climate event so far, it will take time to understand the full scope of the damage, which could still be months away.

However, insurer Suncorp expects 95% of those displaced will be back in their homes within three to six months.

About 10,000 cars are expected to be written off in the wake of the flooding, though a portion of those can also be chalked up to Cyclone Gabrielle.