Cyclone Gabrielle: PM's promise north won't be forgotten angers Northland leader

Waka Kotahi drone video shows the havoc Cyclone Gabrielle inflicted on SH1 at Brynderwyn Hills, south of Whangārei.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' reassurance Te Tai Tokerau will not be forgotten in the country’s Cyclone Gabrielle response has angered a Northland leader.

Pita Tipene (Ngāti Hine) said he felt angry and frustrated over Hipkins' reassurance when he was in Te Tai Tokerau on Friday – when the north has already been forgotten for decades when it comes to adequate government infrastructure investment.

“Some of the reason Northland’s roading and other infrastructure is falling apart as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle is because there’s not been sufficient investment into Northland infrastructure. The region has already been forgotten for decades,” he said.

Tipene said the situation the region now faces as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle served only to highlight that underinvestment.

The only recent funding of significance had been through the provincial growth fund, he said.

Tipene said appropriate solutions to Northland roading and wider transport infrastructure of all sorts was needed now.

He said tropical cyclones that hit New Zealand come from the north and therefore Te Tai Tokerau often bears their brunt.

“We’re always going to get battered,” Tipene said.

Tipene said Te Tai Tokerau faced the same problems in this sense as Gisborne/East Cape, which also typically bore the brunt of cyclones.

His comments come as a new cyclone, near Fiji, has just been officially named as Cyclone Judy. New Zealand weather watchers are also monitoring another potential cyclone in the Coral Sea.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact in Te Tai Tokerau had made underfunded main roading options in and out of the north fragile, Tipene said.

Michael Cunningham/Northern Advocate Pita Tipene, at his marae in Motatau, says the north has been forgotten for decades.

At the height of Cyclone Gabrielle, there were 212 roads closed across Northland. That number increased to 378 when adding in those passable but only with caution, restricted to 4WD or open only as a single lane.

Tipene said he would measure Hipkins’ promise Northland would not be left out in the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery effort, by seeing how much strategic government investment came to the north.

“What I don’t want to see is Northland be treated based on its ability to vote and get the government into Parliament,” Tipene said.

He said the north has been considered an underdeveloped backwater by the government and government investment is needed to bring the region up to economic prosperity.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage, including this underslip, on SH1 at the Brynderwyns, south of Whangarei.

Tipene said it was interesting to view Te Tai Tokerau’s government infrastructure spending in comparison with Southland, the region at the other extreme end of the country, where money had been put into its aluminium smelter for some time.

He said the fact Māori comprised 33% of the region’s population contributed to the government funding underspending.

Tipene said Northland needed a proactive high-level strategy going forward to beef up its infrastructure and government funding for this.

He said flooding was a major natural hazard with significant impacts on housing and people’s lives in the north.

Myjanne Jensen/NZME Mangamuka Gorge, SH1, is heading into its seventh month of closure after heavy rain in August 2022 caused large slips, following a brief opening in the wake of an immediately preceding year-long closure, also for storm repairs.

Housing was also a casualty of Christchurch’s earthquakes and the government contributed to its recovery provision in that city.

“What’s the difference between flood and earthquake in the sense that people are still going to be impacted,” Tipene asked.

Northland Civil Defence identifies localised heavy rain and flooding as the region’s biggest hazard risk, along with severe widespread storms.

Transport/supply chain disruption, electricity failure and telecommunications failure are, in addition, all also in the top half of its ranked 24 hazards facing Te Tai Tokerau.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air”