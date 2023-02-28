Cyclone Judy set to miss New Zealand, but sweep over tropical neighbours

The tropical cyclone that has been forming near Vanuatu over recent days is set to give New Zealand a wide berth, according to predictions.

MetService forecasters are expecting Tropical Cyclone Judy, currently a category 2 storm, will continue its course taking it far to the north of New Zealand.

While the official predictions of Judy's course only run through to Friday morning, MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said “it’s not really going to have any effect on our weather”.

The storm, however, is expected to crash into Vanuatu, bringing heavy rains and severe gales to the island nation, Hines said.

READ MORE:

* Two tropical cyclones potentially developing, impact to NZ 'relatively low'

* 'Very soggy' day for Northland, rain watches for central, east North Island



It’s likely to gain strength, rising to a category 3 storm, with winds of up to 140kph near its centre.

Although the storm is shaping to miss Aotearoa, Hines said that like with all tropical cyclones their tracks can change “so it is worth keeping in the back of your minds that there is a tropical cyclone in our part of the world”.

Niwa/Supplied Cyclone Judy is likely to gain strength, rising to a category 3 storm.

The heavy rain warnings that have been in place for the east coast of the North Island are expected to clear up, with a much drier stretch of weather ahead, Hines said.

Cooler southerly winds will set up over the country to end the week, with pulses of showery weather across the usually dry South Island.

Wednesday will see sunshine across most of the country, with temperatures in the north of the country around the mid 20s, dropping to the low 20s going south.

There are likely to be early showers around Napier and Gisborne, but that inclement weather is set to clear throughout the day.

The West Coast of the South Island is expected to see showers with a low pressure system bringing rain and possible thunderstorms to Milford Sound on Wednesday afternoon.

With the exception of rain in areas around Hokitika, Thursday should be sunny for most of the country with slight cloud cover in places, Hines said.