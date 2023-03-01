Watch: Rescuers pluck family's bedraggled cat from floodwaters

Harry Machiela and son Adrian Machiela, both Surf Life Savers, and policeman and dog handler Jaymi Oxley help rescue Layla the cat who was later reunited with her family, the Watsons.

After eight long hours trapped on the roof of their Pakowhai home, the Watson​ family seemed more excited about the rescue of their cat than the arrival of the crew sent to save them.

Having clambered onto their roof as floodwaters swamped the area, the family watched hopelessly as their cat, Layla​ the 18-month-old rescue tabby, floated away on a chicken coop.

Miraculously she was found alive as the family was picked up in an inflatable rescue boat, by Harry Machiela​ and son Adrian Machiela​, both Surf Life Savers, and police officer and dog handler Jaymi Oxley​.

“There was a real feeling they were happier about getting the cat than being rescued,” said Harry. “I think they knew the rescue was inevitable, but the cat was just something that made their family complete.”

Harry Machiela/Supplied Layla the 18-month-old Tabby found refuge on the family’s chicken coop after swimming about 150 metres through raging floodwaters.

It had been a long day for the “rookie” rescue crew who helped rescue dozens of people stuck in ceiling cavities and from rooftops around Hawke’s Bay.

They had passed the Watson family – parents Paul and Lisa Watson, and kids Lily, Oliver and Joshua – several times while responding to more urgent rescues before turning back.

As the Machielas loaded the family into the boat, one of the kids spotted Layla still sitting on the roof of the coop to which she had swum 150 metres before it was swept away.

Harry Machiela/Supplied Surflifesaver Harry Machiela approaches Layla the cat having rescued the Watson family from the roof of their Pakowhai home.

Harry said their priority was to get the family back. Rows of orchard trees, posts and wires running through them lay between them and safety.

“It was a nightmare going along,” he said, adding that he worried snagging the wrong bit of debris would damage the boat or motor.

However, when he asked what lay between them and the cat, the family replied it was cornfield.

“I said ‘OK well we’ll go grab the cat’. They are looking at a total loss for everything, and to still have that pet must be quite a lot.”

Harry Machiela/Supplied Layla is passed to the waiting arms of relieved 11-year-old Lily Watson.

Harry cut the engine on the approaching thinking the last thing the family needed was to watch their tabby jump into the floodwaters.

“The cat was so frozen it hardly had any energy left.”

After a “bit of a rough grab”, they managed to get her into the boat, and put her in a pillowcase to keep her warm and safe. The Watson family was delighted.

Father Paul said getting Layla back was huge for his kids especially, who had watched in tears as she battled to get out of the floodwaters and was then washed away.

“They didn’t know if she was dead or alive,” he said. “We were overwhelmed and overjoyed to have her back in our arms.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Watson family, of Pakowhai expressed their gratitude to their rescuers who also helped save beloved family pet, Layla the tabby.

He thought she was on to her third life, having also been rescued by the SPCA.

Layla was now in fine health after a stressful few days and was being cared by a local vet clinic until the family could move into their new rental in about a month.

Paul praised their “saviours” for helping reunite the family members with their beloved pet.

He and Harry ran into each other quite by accident, where they shared a hug and a cry when Paul went to get his phone repaired at Harry’s device repair store in Napier.