Heavy rain for western areas of the South Island - but hot weather elsewhere

A heavy rain warning has been put in place for western parts of the South Island from Tuesday night. (File photo)

Parts of the West Coast could be battered by heavy rain in the coming days – while further south temperatures are set to soar close to 30C.

Fiordland is expected to see between 60mm and 90mm overnight on Tuesday, prompting a heavy rain warning from MetService and concerns over flooding and slips.

A similar warning is in place for the ranges south of Otira in the Arthur’s Pass area, where up to 250mm could fall between midnight on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

On the coast 200mm is forecast – with up to 25mm an hour – with potential thunderstorms.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone relief: NZ sends $150,000 and humanitarian supplies to Vanuatu

* Sir David Attenborough's new UK series, Wild Isles, likely to be last on location

* It's not Alpine's fault: What's causing Marlborough's quakes?



While some areas are likely to be deluged, Invercargill and Christchurch are in for warm weather, with temperatures reaching 27C later in the week.

“North to northwest gales are also expected in exposed places ahead of the front,” said MetService meteorologist Peter Little.

“People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts as more regions may be added to the warning.”

Heavy rain can cause streams and rivers to rise quickly, MetService warned. Surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions could be hazardous.

The heavy rain is said to spread north on Wednesday morning and eastern areas will receive a scattering of rain, not nearly as much due to the shelter of the ranges, along with warm north-westerlies.

Supplied/Supplied There is an expectation of 250mm of rainfall to reach Westland south of Otira over 33 hours from midnight on Tuesday.

Northwest winds before the rainfall will cause a rise in temperatures in the east of the country.

“Invercargill is heading for a maximum of 27C on Wednesday, which is 9C above average for this time of year, while Christchurch and Gisborne are forecast to reach 27C on Thursday,” said Little.

Cooler winds from the south after the rain will see temperatures across the country return to the high teens and early twenties.

High pressure from the Tasman Sea will approach the country just in time for the weekend, clearing the showers and easing the winds.