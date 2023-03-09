1444 lightning strikes recorded in Westland in 24 hours

A total of 1444 lightning strikes have been recorded over Westland in the 24 hours since 7.30am Wednesday.

MetService said the strikes happened over Westland in the 24 hours to 7.30am Thursday.

The risk of severe thunderstorms had now eased, but isolated showers were still expected over parts of the South Island, it said.

A heavy rain warning was issued for the Westland area for 33 hours from 9am on Wednesday, and a severe thunderstorm warning for nine hours from 3pm on Wednesday.

A slip closed Tasman View Rd, a small no-exit road about five minutes out of the Greymouth township, about 5.30pm on Wednesday. One lane reopened on Thursday morning.

The Greymouth District Council shared in a Facebook post about 6pm on Wednesday that the road would be closed to vehicles overnight due to safety concerns about the stability of the slip.

Mayor Tania Gibson said the road would only be open to one lane during daylight hours and staff would monitor it around the clock until a geotechnical report was completed to assess how stable the slip was.

./Stuff The slip on Tasman View Road in Greymouth caused an overnight road closure.

Other minor slips were cleared on Aorangi Reserve and Māori Creek Rd near Greymouth, she said.

Gibson said the town had thunder and lightning most of Wednesday.

“Animal control picked up a few dogs. My dog was hiding,” she said.

MetService said a cold front, preceded by an unstable northwest flow, would move northwards over the central and northern South Island on Thursday, with thunderstorms affecting many western South Island areas.

A heavy rain warning was still in place for Westland until 6pm Thursday with up to 240mm of rain expected about the ranges.

Heavy rain warnings were also in place for the Canterbury lakes and rivers, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

./Stuff A geotechnical report is needed before any further action on the slip is taken, Grey mayor Tania Gibson says.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Buller and Nelson Lakes until 11pm Thursday.

MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms about central and southern Westland on Thursday morning and afternoon, and in northern Westland and southern Buller until early evening. Thunderstorms would move into northern Buller, Nelson and western parts of Marlborough on Thursday night.

A few thunderstorms could also spread into western parts of central Otago, the Canterbury high country and Fiordland.

The council said the slip was minor but safety measures had been put in place while the road remained open.

The public was urged to take care when travelling that route.

“With more rain heading our way there may be other unexpected slips, so please drive carefully when out and about,” the spokesperson said.