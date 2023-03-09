Part of SH73 to remain closed overnight as heavy rain causes slip

The muddy, rock and vegetation-filled slip at Harris Creek covers SH73 west of Jacksons.

A major highway on the West Coast will be closed overnight after a slip left rock, vegetation, trees and mud covering the road.

State Highway 73 between Jacksons and Kumara was closed between Jacksons and Kumara at 11.30am on Thursday. Just after 5pm, Waka Kotahi said the highway would remained closed overnight.

Local roads between Greymouth/Stillwater and Lake Brunner/Jacksons were the detour for most traffic, but SH7 (the Lewis Pass) could be used as a detour for all trucks over 44 tonnnes as only some were allowed west of Springfield and the Lake Brunner Rd.

“The slip material should be cleared and the highway reopened by 10am Friday,” Waka Kotahi West Coast maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

The closure came as the West Coast was hit with heavy rain, a thunderstorm, and 1444 lightning strikes.

MetService said the lightning strikes happened over Westland in the 24 hours to 7.30am Thursday.

The risk of severe thunderstorms had now eased, but isolated showers were still expected over parts of the South Island, it said.

A heavy rain warning was issued for the Westland area for 33 hours from 9am on Wednesday, and a severe thunderstorm warning for nine hours from 3pm on Wednesday.

Supplied/Supplied The detour route while SH73 road is closed east of Kumara. Drivers are urged to take care.

A slip closed Tasman View Rd, a small no-exit road about five minutes out of the Greymouth township, about 5.30pm on Wednesday. One lane reopened on Thursday morning.

Mayor Tania Gibson said the one lane opening was restricted to daylight hours.

Staff would monitor the slip around the clock until a geotechnical report was completed to assess how stable it was.

Supplied/Metservice A total of 1444 lightning strikes have been recorded over Westland in the 24 hours since 7.30am Wednesday.

Other minor slips on Aorangi Reserve and Māori Creek Rd near Greymouth had been cleared quickly.

Gibson said the town had thunder and lightning most of Wednesday.

“Animal control picked up a few dogs. My dog was hiding,” she said.

./Stuff The slip on Tasman View Road in Greymouth caused an overnight road closure.

MetService said a cold front, preceded by an unstable northwest flow, would move northwards over the central and northern South Island on Thursday, with thunderstorms affecting many western South Island areas.

A heavy rain warning was still in place for Westland until 6pm Thursday with up to 240mm of rain expected about the ranges.

Heavy rain warnings were also in place for the Canterbury lakes and rivers, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Buller and Nelson Lakes until 11pm Thursday.

MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms about central and southern Westland on Thursday morning and afternoon, and in northern Westland and southern Buller until early evening. Thunderstorms would move into northern Buller, Nelson and western parts of Marlborough on Thursday night.

A few thunderstorms could also spread into western parts of central Otago, the Canterbury high country and Fiordland.