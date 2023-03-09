Heavy rain for West Coast, with thunderstorms and possible high winds ahead

The MetService rainfall forecast through to the end of the weekend

It is looking like a stormy end to the week in parts of the country, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and severe gale force winds on the cards.

Heavy rain is expected to keep falling across much of the west of the South Island during Thursday, while on Friday rain could be heavy in some areas of the North Island.

MetService also said winds could approach severe gale strength in exposed parts of Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton on Thursday.

There is also thought to be a chance of heavy showers on Friday afternoon in Hawke’s Bay, although the area is not covered by a MetService severe weather advisory. Parts of the region were devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle 3½ weeks ago.

READ MORE:

* 1444 lightning strikes recorded in Westland in 24 hours

* Otago farmers grapple with feed supply woes as dry conditions continue

* West Coast road closed overnight due to slip



MetService said the stormy weather moving up the country was the result of a front, preceded by a strong northwesterly flow. The front was moving north over the South Island on Thursday, and forecast to move across the North Island on Friday.

It was expected to bring periods of heavy and thundery rain.

In the North Island, MetService issued heavy rain watches for:

Northland north of Kaikohe, Friday 8am-2pm,

Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki, Friday noon-6pm,

Taranaki, Thursday midnight to Friday 10am, and

The Tararua Range, Friday 3am-noon.

The forecaster reported more than 100mm of rain fell over the mountains of Westland in the 24 hours to 7.30am Thursday, with 50-80mm over coastal stations. In the same period 1444 lightning strikes were recorded over Westland.

Heavy rain warnings remained in place during Thursday for Westland, and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers. A less severe, heavy rain watch was issued for Buller and Nelson Lakes.

More thunderstorms were expected through Thursday afternoon on the western side of the South Island, MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Some thunderstorms could also spring up on the eastern side of the South Island on Thursday afternoon, particularly around Otago.

On Friday morning the most likely place for thunderstorms was the Far North, and western areas of Northland, Auckland and Waikato, MetService said.

On Friday afternoon and evening, there most likely area for thunderstorms was about the central North Island from Bay of Plenty and South Waikato down to Hawke's Bay and the Tararua District, including inland Gisborne.

It looked like Hawke’s Bay could get some heavier showers on Friday afternoon, Law said.

MetService is forecasting that at least some rain will fall across all the North Island on Friday, and possibly in the top of the South Island.

In Buller, Westland, Fiordland, Canterbury, Otago and Southland rain or showers are expected to ease overnight Thursday. That part of the country is forecast to become mainly fine with isolated showers during Friday morning.

The rain was expected to clear across the country overnight on Friday, and the forecast for the weekend is for much more settled weather, Law said.

“This weekend the weather will be dominated by high pressure, which, on the whole, means many spots will enjoy some fine weather, but there will continue to be a few showers on those western facing coasts.

“Later on Sunday rain returns to the far south of the country.”