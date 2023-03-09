Lower North Island drivers warned about high winds and heavy rain

Drivers are being warned to be careful as bad weather set to hit Lower North Island

Drivers in the lower North Island are being urged to take care on the region’s roads as MetService is warning of wind and rain.

A strong wind watch was in force for Wellington and Wairarapa until 9pm on Thursday, with northwesterlies predicted to approach severe gale force in exposed places.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said drivers of high-sided vehicles – trucks and campervans – and motorcycles should take care on exposed routes like SH2 over the Remutaka Hill.

Piers Fuller/Stuff High winds were expected on SH2 Remutaka Hill on Thursday evening.

MetService also had a heavy rain watch for the Tararua Ranges from 3am to midday on Friday.

All road users should drive to the conditions, watch their speed and following distances and use their headlights, Waka Kotahi warned.

The agency said it was also important for drivers to be prepared for road hazards, as strong winds and heavy rain can cause tree falls, slips and localised flooding.

Road users should check road conditions before travelling, as state highways could close iat short notice if the weather is bad, Waka Kotahi said.