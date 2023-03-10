Severe thunderstorms in Hawke's Bay, heavy rain risk for Auckland

Severe thunderstorms hit Hawke’s Bay on Friday afternoon. bringing heavy rain and surface flooding in places.

Heavy bouts of thunder and lightning were being reported in Napier and Hastings just after 2.30pm with witnesses saying it lasted over 20 minutes, accompanied by heavy rain.

Stuff’s Hawke’s Bay reporter Marty Sharpe said the predicted wild weather had arrived in force.

“On a scale of 1-10 for electrical storms over Hastings this one would get a solid 8 for amount and volume of thunder, quantity of lightning bolts and amount of rainfall,” he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Waterfall' appears on farm amid devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle

* 'Catastrophic' under-slip on Coromandel could take months to fix

* Cut-off farmers in Hawke's Bay set up alternative system to get stock to market



“Heavy rain is falling in already flood-affected and silt-covered areas, which will no doubt lead to more issues for those involved in the clean-up.”

Surface flooding was affecting some streets in the town of Clive between Havelock North and Napier.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Surface flooding on Williamson Rd in Clive south of Napier after the thunderstorm on Friday.

By 3.30pm the thunderstorm warning was lifted with MetService saying it had moved east offshore.

MetService was also warning of a risk of heavy rain in Auckland, Northland and eastern Bay of Plenty on Friday.

The rest of the country was also expected to get some rain, with heavy falls and thunderstorms possible in many areas.

“A front is expected to move east across the North Island today bringing a burst of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms,” MetService said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff MetService has issued heavy rain watches for Northland, Auckland and eastern Bay of Plenty.

A heavy rain watch issued by MetService for Northland and Auckland ran to 1pm Friday, while for Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki a heavy rain watch covered the nine hours from 11am to 8pm Friday.

Shortly before 9am Friday, MetService tweeted that thunderstorms were moving onto Northland.

On Friday morning MetService lifted heavy rain watches covering Taranaki, the Tararua Range, Buller and Nelson Lakes.

It said heavy rain had eased in those areas, although some more heavy showers and possible thunderstorms were expected in Taranaki and the Tararua Range later in the morning.

The forecast for the whole of the North Island was for rain, with some heavy falls spreading from the west during the morning, then turning to scattered showers in the afternoon.

Marlborough and Canterbury were expected to have scattered showers on Friday, and some could possibly be heavy with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Nelson, Buller, Westland and Fiordland were expected to start Friday with showers, some possibly heavy with a chance of thunderstorms, but conditions are forecast to improve during the day.

Isolated showers could possibly be heavy in the east of Otago and Southland on Friday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to follow the cold front that is bringing Friday’s rain, with a fine Saturday forecast for nearly all the country.

On Sunday a few showers were possible in the west of the North Island south of Auckland, MetService said. In the South Island, rain was expected to develop in the west, and later about Southland and Otago.