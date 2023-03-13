Westport hit by more flooding as wet and windy Monday for Aotearoa

A sudden downpour caused intense localised flooding in Westport in a damp start to the week for New Zealand, with strong wind and rain watches in place.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said about 30mm fell between 7am and 8am on Monday and the town’s stormwater drains could not cope.

“We had some localised surface flooding which is what we would expect with that kind of intensity. I have heard reports of flooding in some streets that are known hotspots, some garages and a cafe on the main street had some water through,” he said.

The weather was due to ease as the heavy rain watch was lifted by Metservice about 9.30am.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Buller from 7am to 10am on Monday with Metservice warning that a period of heavy rain with thunderstorms and surface flooding possible.

A resident of Brougham Street, who did not want to be named, the stormwater drains were bubbling up and making the flooding worse.

“Westport residents have had enough.” he said.

Residents were organising a protest at council, he said.

Supplied A heavy downpour caused flooding on Brougham Street in Westport on Monday.

Cleine said the council had cleaned out the stormwater drains after previous floods and had sought funding from the Government as part of a proposed $56 million Westport flood protection scheme. It had not received an answer yet.

“Our system is under pressure and has always been vulnerable to heavy down pours. It’s a whole body of work that is longer term and yet to be funded,” he said.

Metservice said the West Coast would see occasional thundery and heavy rain up to midday, but temperatures could still hit 20C in Westport on Monday.

Metservice also upgraded a warning for the Tararua Ranges, between the Hutt Valley and Palmerston North, to an orange heavy rain warning, while the Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough regions are on watch for strong winds.

Stuff A windy, wet Monday is forecast for much of the country to start the week. (File photo)

Caleb Smith/Supplied Tararua Range on a cloudy day with poor weather conditions. (File photo)

The heavy rain watch previously in place for the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Mt Cook has been lifted.

Main centres Christchurch and Dunedin are still both in for a day of showers however, with 20C forecast for Christchurch and 17C for their south counterparts.

Scattered showers, mainly towards the west, is forecast for Auckland, which expected to reach 23C.

The Hawke’s Bay region will warm up with mostly fine 27C days for both Napier and Hastings, with just a chance of showers in the afternoon.